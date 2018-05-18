Texas School Shooting: Dimitrios Pagourtzis’ Mugshot Released, Charges Filed

Sante Fe High School shooting suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, is currently being held in the Galveston County Jail following Friday morning’s school shooting.

The Galvesotn County Sheriff’s Department released the following mugshot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pagourtzis reportedly entered his high school on Friday morning and opened fire wielding an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. Nine students and one teacher were killed, while at least 10 others suffered injuries including a law enforcement officer.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick reports he was wearing a long coat at the time of the shooting, where he was hiding a second gun, a shotgun, underneath. He was also reportedly in possession of multiple pipe bombs, though none of them detonated.

Little is known about Pagourtzis at the time, other than that he had the phrase “Born to Kill” written on the front of the t-shirt he was wearing.

“We hope the worst is over and I really can’t say any more about that because it would be pure speculation,” Assistant Principal Cris Richardson previously told media outlets from the scene of the tragic incident.

President Donald Trump addressed the situation via press conference.

“Unfortunately, I have to begin by expressing our sadness and heartbreak over the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas,” Trump said Friday from the East Room of the White House. “This has been going on too long in our country. Too many years. Too many decades now.”

“We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack,” Trump continued.

Multiple students have since given their accounts of what took place inside the building. One senior explain to news outlets that “some kid” with a gun began firing at people who were evacuating the building after the school’s fire alarm was pulled.

“As soon as the alarms went off, everybody just started running outside,” another student added, “and next thing you know everybody looks, and you hear boom, boom, boom, and I just ran as fast as I could to the nearest floor so I could hide, and I called my mom.”

Support for the victims and their families has been widespread across social media, with celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian reaching out as well as fellow school shooting survivors from February’s Parkland, Florida shooting.

“Wow my heart is broken seeing the news from Texas. We have to make this stop and make a change,” Kardashian tweeted.