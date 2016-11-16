Teen With Cancer Creates Chemo Survival Packs for Young Patients

(Photo: GoFundMe)

At age 14, Kyle Pokorny was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bone cancer, which came back after going into remission twice. While the now 19-year-old spends many days in the hospital undergoing radiation treatments, she has found a way to help others at the same time.

The thoughtful young woman has been creating “Chemo/Radiation Survival Kits” for fellow patients.

She said she got the idea because so many people have given her items over the years as a show of support.

“You end up using none of it,” Pokorny told Inside Edition. “It’s very nice, but I found stuff that is a lot more helpful.”

She began assembling packs containing items that have practical applications in the hospital. A typical kit includes: scentless lotions and wipes, since treatments can burn skin; thermometers so patients can instantly know if they need to get to the ER; cozy blankets; comfortable head scarves; adult coloring books; and day planners to keep track of appointments.

She estimates that each kit costs between $100 and $200 so she has turned to GoFundMe to help cover the cost so she can provide as many kits as possible to the babies and youth undergoing treatment alongside her.

As for herself, the brave teenager said, “I’m doing pretty good.”