Teen Who Livestreamed Sister’s Death on Instagram Goes to Prison

The California teenager who livestreamed the crash that killed her sister has been sentenced to jail.

Obdulia Sanchez, 19, was sentenced to six years and four months in prison on Thursday, Feb. 8 after being convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI, and child endangerment stemming from the July crash that killed her 14-year-old sister and injured her friend, BuzzFeed News reports.

Sanchez, then 18, had been driving her sister, Jacqueline Sanchez, and her girlfriend, Manuela Seja, back to their hometown of Stockton, California when she lost control of the vehicle while livestreaming herself singing and dancing on Instagram. Sanchez’s car crashed through a barbed-wire fence and overturned in a field, ejecting the two 14-year-old’s from the vehicle, killing Jacqueline Sanchez and injuring Seja’s leg.

Sanchez continued the video recording throughout the duration of the crash and after, showing herself crying over the bloodied body of her sister.

“I f—ing love my sister to death. I don’t give a f—. We about to die. This is the last thing I wanted to happen to us but it just did,” she says. “Jacqueline, please wake up. This is the last thing I wanted to happen… I killed my sister, but I don’t care. I killed my sister. I know I’m going to prison, but I don’t care. I’m sorry, baby. I’ma hold it down…. rest in peace, sweetie,” she said in the video.

In January, Sanchez had pleaded no contest to the charges. Her attorney, Ramnik Samrao, and her family are hopeful that she will be released early.

“Based on her age, history, jail credits, and recent criminal justice reform, there’s a reasonable chance she is released by the end of this year,” Samrao said. “I just feel sorry for the parents who wanted her released and to come home with them. They now feel like they’ve lost two daughters. I hope they can find some semblance of peace soon.”