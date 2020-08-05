Ted Cruz Mobbed Online After Implying That Servers Don't Deserve $600 Checks

Senator Ted Cruz is getting mobbed online, after he implied that restaurant servers don't deserve $600 unemployment checks. Cruz's comments came during an interview on CBS’ Face the Nation, with the former presidential candidate saying that he believes the money would be incentive for servers to avoid going back to work due to claims that the extra $600 benefit would mean they were being given more money than they were earning at their job. "The problem is, for 68% of people receiving it right now, they are being paid more," Cruz said.

He went on to say that he has spoken with small business owners in Texas, and claimed that many of them have told him their employees do not want to come back to work because of they are getting more money from being on unemployment than they were at their jobs. Cruz stated that this does not come as a surprise to him "because the federal government is paying them in some instances twice as much money to stay home." Cruz's stance has had a lot of people talking on social media, and many of them are upset. A lot of the comments express criticism that Cruz is out of touch with the American people and what they are going through during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Scroll down to see what social media users are saying.