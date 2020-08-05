Ted Cruz Mobbed Online After Implying That Servers Don't Deserve $600 Checks
Senator Ted Cruz is getting mobbed online, after he implied that restaurant servers don't deserve $600 unemployment checks. Cruz's comments came during an interview on CBS’ Face the Nation, with the former presidential candidate saying that he believes the money would be incentive for servers to avoid going back to work due to claims that the extra $600 benefit would mean they were being given more money than they were earning at their job. "The problem is, for 68% of people receiving it right now, they are being paid more," Cruz said.
He went on to say that he has spoken with small business owners in Texas, and claimed that many of them have told him their employees do not want to come back to work because of they are getting more money from being on unemployment than they were at their jobs. Cruz stated that this does not come as a surprise to him "because the federal government is paying them in some instances twice as much money to stay home." Cruz's stance has had a lot of people talking on social media, and many of them are upset. A lot of the comments express criticism that Cruz is out of touch with the American people and what they are going through during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Scroll down to see what social media users are saying.
Ted Cruz showing his disgust at ‘waiters and waitresses’ getting the $600 unemployment benefit....maybe this jackass should’ve told his buddy Trump to issue a federal mask mandate four months ago so it would be safe to go back to work#100Days pic.twitter.com/WPz1tLCbkM— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) July 26, 2020
prevnext
wow!
those essential workers that risk their lives
Ted Cruz Implies Servers Don't Deserve $600 Unemployment Checks https://t.co/vKOw7olX13— Cachae Thomas (@Cachae7) August 5, 2020
Servers are paid at a lower statutory minimum wage than most other workers, and they rely on tips to survive. Far fewer people go to restaurants during a pandemic shutdown.
How does someone this ignorant become a US Senator?https://t.co/XZxajwcMUy— Scap 🌹 #ChangeIsInevitable (@scapelliti) August 4, 2020
prevnext
He does care however about the big oil companies getting cash— E. Laufenburg❤️⌛ (@EvMclovin) August 4, 2020
@SenTedCruz How dare you Ted Cruz! I'm a fine dining bartender in Naples for 31 years and make $75,000 a year facing eviction due to covid-19! I hope not a server or bartender will serve you in this country. We are some of the hardest workers in the USA. Shame on you! Shameful!— Lori (@Lori80074200) August 5, 2020
prevnext
@POTUS Mr. President, I hope bartenders and servers in ALL establishments refuse to serve Ted Cruz! We are the hardest workers & he thinks we don't deserve the same unemployment. Florida is a fraud and a joke anyway. I'm a bartender and make $75,000 a yr— Lori (@Lori80074200) August 5, 2020
Now EVICTED! Thx Covid!
I worked my bartending job on the weekends on top of my 40 hr/wk day gig. I'm anything but lazy and I stand to make -$30k this year because of the GOP's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. I know food service workers who log 5-6 shifts a week. $600 is nothin'.— Lawrence Lefsky (@LawrenceLefsky) July 29, 2020
prevnext
Why don't those small business owners just get jobs as waiters and cashiers then? Since apparently it's such an important job, and can apparently support a living, right?
Let those businesses die if they don't want to pay a living wage.— ☕Black Coffee~No Milk, No Donuts.☕ (@ChipNoir) July 29, 2020
I worked in restaurants for over twenty years often open to close 7 days a week. i'd like to see Ted Cruz handle ONE 12 hour day at a busy restaurant and get back to me on how lazy staff is.— Adam Charles Smith (@SirLoinofLamb) July 29, 2020
prevnext
It’s awful....I want my neighborhood bars and restaurants to open fully and I want to support them so bad but it has to be safe and it’s just not right now...so I’ll continue to buy the gift cards and hopefully they’ll survive this and I’ll use them when they open for real— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) July 26, 2020
I would like to know how much does the taxpayer pay Cruz salary... Would like to fire him. so I'm asking all the voters don't vote for Cruz in Congress again— PATRICIA CASTELLANO (@PATRICI60001408) August 5, 2020
prevnext
Cruz, typically for Republicans, claims $600 is 2x what many workers make & fails to grasp how absurd that income level is. Cruz has the moral awareness of a canebrake rattlesnake.— ShiningSeaUSA (@ShiningSeaUSA) July 26, 2020
Unbelievable I am dying to go back to work, I lost 3 jobs making hell of alot more than unemployment....— Tina Rosin (@mystictigger1) August 5, 2020
prev
Which just PROVED how poorly paid wait staff is paid in Texas. Also my guess is the only “small business “ owners calling Ted are regional franchise owners who would love to not pay their people at all— Noel Goldsmith (@TuckersLap) July 26, 2020