Target Is Releasing an Absurdly Cheap Line of Wines

Target is jumping into the wine game, and we aren’t complaining.

The store introduced its new assortment of bottled wines, California Roots, which will be sold for $5 each. The exclusive Target line will include five blends: Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Moscato, Cabernet Sauvignon, and a Red Blend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If you are questioning the quality of the wines, Target’s press release assures it will be of “high-quality.”

The press release says, “California Roots offers guests delicious, high-quality everyday bottled wine at great value.”

Target’s California Roots launches on Sept. 3 nationwide in every store that carries alcohol, Cosmopolitan reports.

Well, Target just made us love it more. Are you going to try the new wines?

Photo Credit: Twitter / @foodandwine