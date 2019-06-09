‘Tan Mom’ Patricia Krentcil Health Improves Despite Remaining in Coma

Patricia Krentcil, known to the public as Tan Mom, has been upgraded to stable condition after being placed in a medically induced coma, according to The Blast. The news comes after it was reported that she was in the Intensive Care Unit of a Florida hospital in critical condition.

Sources told The Blast Krentcil is currently in stable condition. She’s still in a medically induced coma, but insiders claim doctors intend to extubate her Monday and bring her out of it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet initially reported that Krentcil was admitted to the hospital some time last week amid a battle with pneumonia. Doctors found that she had fluid on her lungs, and wanted to remove it. Krentcil, a long time smoker, did not do well during the procedure and went into cardiac arrest. Doctors said her lungs were weak, and they weren’t able to remove all the fluid.

Krentcil’s husband Richard has been by her side through the whole ordeal, The Blast reported.

The infamous Tan Mom moved to Florida from New Jersey to focus on her music career, according to the outlet. She recently released a brand new single, “Free To Be Me,” to some success. The song debuted on the Howard Stern Show and was extremely popular with her fans.

Krentcil has been the subject of many controversies over the years. Perhaps the biggest came in 2012, when she was arrested and charged with second-degree child endangerment after school officials claimed she allowed her then-5-year-old daughter, Anna, to use a tanning bed, according to Us Weekly. She spoke out about the arrest years later and remained adamant that she didn’t let her daughter tan.

“I had to go in front of a grand jury,” she told the magazine. “They shut the doors and decide if you’re going to jail. I was willing to go to jail because I did not do this.”

She wound up spending five days in jail, but the grand jury decided not to pursue charges against her. After the case, Krentcil struggled to lay low. The paparazzi were in her

“When the paparazzi are climbing through you window and you can’t move out [of] your home…that was complete insanity,” she said. “First it went on for three months; they just say outside my door. I couldn’t go to Starbucks, I couldn’t go out, period.”

“I felt bad for my kids,” Krentcil added at the time.