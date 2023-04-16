Taco Bell Bringing Back Menu Item After Fan Vote

Taco Bell customers have a win on their hands. Last month, the fast-food chain announced plans to resurrect one of two items from its menu: the Beefy Crunch Burrito (made with seasoned beef, sour cream, rice and Fritos Flamin' Hot corn chips) or the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco (made in a taco shell seasoned with Doritos Cool Ranch flavoring). With nearly a million votes, Taco Bell announced that the Beefy Crunch Burrito was victorious, with 59.9% of the vote. "It's a great day for our movement as devoted Beefy Crunch Burrito fans everywhere have made their voices heard," Richard Axton, the founder of a so-called "Beefy Crunch Movement" on social media, said in a press release issued by Taco Bell, as News Nation Now reports. The Beefy Crunch Burrito was previously on the menu from 2010 to 2018. Customers can begin to order again late this summer.

The news comes after another popular chain, Chick-Fil-A, reinstated its Side Salad. Fox Greensboro reports they reversed its decision to discontinue its Side Salad option after initial rollout plans to do so were made and customers were outraged.

The Side Salad has been part of the menu since 1989. The reason for the change was that the company previously said the move aimed to "simplify" its offerings. But after the customers outcry, they changed their minds.

"At Chick-fil-A, our guests come first. Based on feedback, we have decided not to proceed with removing our Side Salad from the menu," a statement on the decision reads. "We will continue serving the item at participating restaurant locations and hope customers continue to enjoy this menu offering."

Originally, the Side Salad was set to begin phasing out from the menu the first week of April. Customers learned of the change via fliers spread throughout different changes "letting them know" of the Side Salad's discontinuation.