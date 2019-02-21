Taco Bell Adds Spicy Steak Rattlesnake Fries for Limited Time

Taco Bell is spicing up the fry-paradigm.

The Mexican-style fast-food chain announced Thursday that it would be introducing Steak Rattlesnake Fries at participating locations across the nation beginning on Thursday, Feb. 28.

The new addition features a base of boldly seasoned, crispy fries topped with marinated steak, and nacho cheese sauce. The fries are then taken up a notch with a bite of creamy jalapeño sauce and spicy jalapeños.

“Taco Bell is once again challenging the fry-paradigm. This time, the brand is kicking it up a notch with a hot new menu item: Steak Rattlesnake Fries,” Taco Bell said in a statement. “Steak Rattlesnake Fries are here to rattle taste buds.”

The limited-time menu item had first been tested in August in select Ohio restaurants alongside the even hotter Reaper Ranch Fries, named after the Carolina Reaper pepper.

Steak Rattlesnake Fries will be sold in two varieties – a la carte in a container and burrito style, meaning that they will be snuggly wrapped in a flour tortilla. The spicy dish will only set customers out $2.99.

The addition of the Rattlesake Fries comes just a month after another famed menu item made its return to Taco Bell menus across the nation: Nacho Fries.

The popular snack first made its debut in January of 2018, marking the fast food chain’s largest debut in history, and again made a brief return in August before disappearing, leaving customers begging for their return.

The fries eventually made their triumphant return to menus for a limited-time at the end of January, and were promoted in a big way. Alongside the re-launch of the dish, Taco Bell rolled out its latest movie trailer for the James Marsden-starring faux movie Retrieval, in which “one man must go further than any man has gone before” when Nacho Fries vanish. The trailer marked the third in a series to promote Nacho Fries.

“We were a long time coming in bringing nacho fries to the world,” Taco Bell CMO Marisa Thalberg said at the time. “People were wondering what took Taco Bell so long, and that inspired our own conspiracy theory, which was then executed in this over-the-top trailer for a fake movie (Web of Fries).”

“Now, we decided to bring them back again,” she continued, “and we just felt like we’ve hit this very special and somewhat uncommon situation, as we all know in marketing, where there’s almost a comparable expectation around the campaign as there is around this product.”

The fries, which have since vanished, were available in three different varieties – Regular, Supreme, and BellGrande.