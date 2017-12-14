‘Supersize Me’ Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock Confesses: ‘She Believed She Was Raped’

Morgan Spurlock, the documentary filmmaker best known for Supersize Me, admitted to sexual harassment allegations in a long Twitter post.

“I am part of the problem,” he wrote, revealing that a woman accused him of rape while in college.

“Over my life, there have been many instances that parallel what we see everyday in the news,” Spurlock wrote. “When I was in college, a girl who I hooked up with on a one night stand accused me of rape. Not outright. There were no charges or investigations, but she wrote about the instance in a short story writing class and called me by name. A female friend who was in the class told be about it afterwards.”

Spurlock said he was “floored” by the accusation and disputed her version of events.

“This wasn’t how I remembered it at all. In my mind, we’d been drinking all night and went back to my room,” Spurlock wrote. “We began fooling around, she pushed me off, then we laid in the bed and talked and laughed some more, and then began fooling around again. We took off our clothes. She said she didn’t want to have sex, so we laid together, and talked, and kissed, and laughed, and then we started having sex.”

At that moment, the woman simply said “Light Bright,” which confused Spurlock.

” ‘Light bright. That kids toy, that’s all I can see and think about,’ she said … and then she started to cry. I didn’t know what to do. We stopped having sex and I rolled beside her. I tried to comfort her. To make her feel better. I thought I was doing ok, I believed she was feeling better. She believed she was raped,” Spurlock recalled. “That’s why I’m part of the problem.”

Spurlock also admitted to settling a sexual harassment allegation at his office eight years ago. He called a female assistant “hot pants” or “sex pants” when yelling at her from across the office.

“Something I thought was funny at the time, but then realized I had completely demeaned and belittled her to a place of non-existence,” he wrote.

“So, when she decided to quit, she came to me and said if I didn’t pay her a settlement, she would tell everyone. Being who I was, it was the last thing I wanted, so of course, I paid. I paid for peace of mind. I paid for her silence and cooperation. Most of all, I paid so I could remain who I was,” Spurlock wrote. “I am part of the problem.”

Spurlock also admitted to being unfaithful to “every wife and girlfriend I have ever had.”

The Oscar-nominated director wondered “what caused me to act this way.” He said he plans to “do better” and wants to be “part of the solution.”

“I am also part of the solution. By recognizing and openly admitting what I’ve done to further this terrible situation, I hope to empower the change within myself. We should all find the courage to admit we’re at fault,” Spurlock wrote.

“More than anything, I’m hopeful that I can start to rebuild the trust and the respect of those I love most. I’m not sure I deserve it, but I will work everyday to earn it back,” he continued. “I will do better. I will be better. I believe we all can. The only individual I have control over is me. So starting today, I’m going to be more honest with you and myself. I’m going to lay it all out in the open. Maybe that will be a start. Who knows. But I do know I’ve talked enough in my life … I’m finally ready to listen.”

Spurlock earned an Oscar-nomination and several awards for his McDonald’s documentary Super Size Me. In 2017, he released a sequel, Supersize Me 2: Holy Chicken!.