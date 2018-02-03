How Much Are Super Bowl Tickets?

Super Bowl LII is just days away, and fans are eager to see the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the biggest football game of the year.

Naturally, the biggest game of the year means the biggest ticket prices of the year, and this year’s matchup is at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The game is the Eagles’ first trip to the Super Bowl since 2005, and a win would mark their first Super Bowl victory ever. To preemptively prepare for the potentially history-making moment, fans are heading to Minnesota to get in on the action, and according to StubHub.com, they’re spending some major cash to do it.

The site shares that the current “get-in” price for the game — as in, the price that would get you into the stadium and place you in a set very far away from the field — was almost $3,000 as of Friday at noon.

For more expensive seats, some 100-level tickets are running over $11,000, with plenty of prices in between for various spots around the stadium. A seat in the Delta Club, which is on field level, would run you around $10,000, while other lower-level spots can be found for around $7,000.

“Demand for Super Bowl LII tickets on StubHub has been incredible this year as sales are currently up 63% compared to last year and there has been a buyer from all 50 states and 17 different countries,” StubHub spokesperson Cameron Papp told CBSSports.com. “Eagles fans lead the way with 14% of sales on StubHub coming from the Pennsylvania area compared to 11% from Massachusetts.”

In comparison with last year’s “get-in” price, this year’s is slightly more, as last year’s Atlanta Falcons didn’t have quite the fan power the Eagles have when it comes to battling the Patriots.

The site’s data adds that almost 10% of ticket sales are coming from Minnesota, which might mean more Patriots on hand for the night as the Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings to capture the NFC Championship and prevent the home team from heading to the Super Bowl.

Photo Credit: Getty / Adam Glanzman