Super Bowl LII: What Time Does The Super Bowl Start?

Super Bowl LII is coming up and many are wondering what time the big game gets underway.

The Super Bowl festivities will kick off Sunday, Feb. 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, who have won the championship five times since 2002 and are the current reigning champs, will be a blockbuster event for both fans in attendance and at home.

Americans are expected to wager $4.76 billion and consume 3,200 pounds of chicken. Justin Timberlake is booked to perform the halftime show just two days after his newest album, Man of the Woods, is released, Darius Rucker will perform at the official Tailgate Party and Pink will sing the National Anthem.

New England has played in a total of seven Super Bowl games in the past 16 years and they have only lost twice. Both times it was to the New York Giants, in 2008 and again in 2012.

In 2005, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots faced off against one another in this very same match, with the Patriots emerging victorious.

For their part, many of the Eagles’ fans have been very excited to see their team head back to the big championship game, with some of them maybe letting their joy get a bit out-of-control.

A man named Andrew Tornetta got a little too rowdy during a pre-game tailgate party on Jan. 21 and when police tried to break things up the Eagles fan unleashed.

According to TMZ, Tornetta resisted law enforcement and ended up punching a police horse as well as a human police officer.

Tornetta attempted to flee but cops caught up with him and arrested him on charges of “aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges.”

As was previously reported, another man did almost the exact same thing earlier in January, after being ejected from the Eagles’ game against the Falcons.

While Eagles fans do have quite a lot to celebrate, one other very overzealous gentleman took his celebration of the teams playoff victory too far, though, and ended up slamming into a subway pole.

It all went down in a Philadelphia transit tunnel and the whole thing was caught on video that was shared by ESPN. The man and some other rowdy fans were cheering for their home-team victory over the Minnesota Vikings, which will see the Eagles take on the Patriots in the Super Bowl, but the men got a little carried away.

As one of the subway trains began to pull out of the station, the man in question started to chase it while cheering, which is when he slammed directly into the pillar in the tunnel.

It’s a little comical at first until he’s seen bouncing into the moving subway train. For a split second, the situation is frightening. Luckily, there is an incredibly small space between the station platform and the train itself, so he does not land in any danger.