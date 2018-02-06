Why ‘Superb Owls’ Were the Birds to Beat on Super Bowl Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles may have been the big winners at the Super Bowl on Sunday, but the real birds to beat were the “superb owls.”

It may seem strange but believe it or not “superb owls” was a huge search and trending during the night of the NFL Championship game.

PEOPLE reports that the cause for this seems to be due to a simple typo, since “superb owl” is just “super bowl” with the spacing altered.

For some, today’s all about the big game. But others are more into Superb Owls. What do you ❤️️ about the #Superb_Owl? pic.twitter.com/VJmUuUNv9i — Smithsonian Earth (@SmithsonianErth) February 4, 2018

Once it was discovered though, it took flight and caught on a life of its own.

As had been widely reported, The Philadelphia Eagles took the field against the New England Patriots and walked off with the trophy, becoming the 2018 NFL Champions.

Super Bowl? Nah, #Superb_Owl. Austral Pygmy-Owl at our field site in coastal Chile is flashy by-catch and a real treat #projectPatagona@UNMornithology pic.twitter.com/1c2C268yd0 — Jessie Williamson (@jl_williamson) February 4, 2018

One celebrity who had been rooting for the Eagles form the very beginning is pop-star Pink, who also sang the national anthem at the big game.

Being from Philadelphia herself, Pink has been really excited about the big game for weeks now, having taken to Twitter to celebrate when the Eagles secured their spot in the championship after beating the Vikings in the NFL Playoffs.

“Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo,” the singer hilariously cheered.

She later added, “I would bet money that my big brother is somewhere crying right now.”

Unfortunately, just days before the big game, there were concerns that Pink may not be able to sing the nation anthem, as it was reported that she had come down with the flu.

She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself practicing and included a lengthy caption to let her fans know she was determined to push through.

“Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come,” she wrote.

“And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear,” Pink continued, half-jokingly blaming her illness on her children.

“And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do,” her message continued.

Finally, Pink concluded the note by speaking directly to her “gremlins that got me into this mess,” telling them that they “can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win.”