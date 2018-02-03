Pro Eater Molly Schuyler Eats 501 Chicken Wings

Professional eater Molly Schuyler broke her own record at the WIP Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia Friday. It took her an astonishing 30 minutes to eat 501 chicken wings.

Schuyler, who won the championship for the third time, is just 127 pounds. The whole event was finished after one 14-minute round, a second 14-minute round and a two-minute finale, reports NJ.com.

Schuyler was looking to beat Bob “Notorious B.O.B.” Shoudt, who weighs 275 pounds. He won last year, after devouring 409 wings. Schuyler last won two years ago. In 2015, she ate 444 wings.

After winning the title, Schuyler took home a 2018 Hyundai Sonata, $5,000 in cash and a championship ring.

This was the 26th annual Wing Bowl, which is usually an event meant to give Philadelphia fans something to cheer before the Super Bowl. However, this year’s doubled as an Eagles rally, as the team is playing the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. This is only the second time the Eagles have been to the Super Bowl since the Wing Bowl started, and first time since 2005, when they lost to the Patriots.

According to Sports Illustrated, this year’s Wing Bowl attracted 20,000 people.

Schuyler is a professional eater who travels the country to compete in eating challenges. Last year, she was featured on ABC’s The Gong Show, where she ate five tubs of cottage cheese in 90 seconds.

In June 2017, the California resident traveled to Milkwaukee to set a record at Ward’s House of Prime. She ate 22.5 pounds of prime rib in only 45 minutes, reports TMJ4.

In a 2014 interview with Omaha Magazine, Schuyler said she developed an interest in competitive eating as a child, when she realized she could beat other kids at soda-chugging contests. She took part in her first paid competition in July 2013, a year after she became the first woman to finish “The Stellanator,” a monstrous sandwich with six 6.5-oz. burger patties at the Bellevue, Nebraska restaurant Stella’s.

“It’s not for the money,” Schuyler told Omaha Magazine. “I do it for the people. I’ve met some of my best friends doing this.”

According to her Facebook page, Schuyler is the top-tanked Female Independent Competitive Eater in the world.

Photo credit: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images