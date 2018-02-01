Streaker Breakdances During Phoenix Golf Tournament

The security at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am had some extra waste to manage on Wednesday when a streaker ran on to the green.

The man tumbled around the green, throwing sand in the air and testing out his golf swing. At one point, he turned a fall into breakdancing, or maybe he just could not figure out how to get up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Security also seemed a little bemused, taking their time as they approached the man. Eventually, they got him off the course, and the crowd gave them a standing ovation.

Azcentral reports that the whole incident lasted about five minutes.

“Next thing we saw, everyone just went rushing to the side,” witness Seth Norris told the Arizona Republic. “We went over, looked, and saw a gentleman running around without any clothes, because he’s definitely drunk as ever.”

Scottsdale, Arizona police identified the streaker as 24-year-old Adam Stalmach. He was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

“Stalmach showed signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” police spokesman Sgt. Ben Hoster told reporters.

Stalmach became a social media star, as plenty of spectators posted their videos and photos from the scene.

Here are some other angles of the incident.

This was not the only streaking incident of the week. In Australia, a 23-year-old plumber ran across a field in the nude at Perth Stadium during a cricket pitch between Australia and England, reports News.Com.AU.

The crowd of 60,000 loved the scene, but it will cost the man a big fine. He faces a trespassing charge, and was given a AU$5,000 fine. It took him less than three days to raise AU$5,415 on GoFundMe.

Photo Credit: Scottsdale Police Department