Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Officially Confirms She Had a Sexual Relationship With President Trump

Weeks after adult film actress Stormy Daniels promised that she’d tell her story about President Donald Trump, Daniels’ lawyer is coming clean about their alleged affair, officially alleging that Daniels had a sexual relationship with the president.

“Let’s not bother to be delicate,” Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie addressed Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ lawyer, on Wednesday morning. “Did she have a sexual relationship with the president?”

“Yes,” Avenatti quickly responded.

While Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen and the White House have denied allegations of an affair between Trump and Daniels, Avenatti further told Guthrie that Daniels was indeed paid hush money to keep quiet on the matter.

Daniels, whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, filed a civil suit against Trump on Tuesday over the nondisclosure agreement she signed to allegedly keep quiet about a sexual relationship they had. According to court documents Avenatti shared on social media, Clifford and Trump had multiple sexual encounters from the “summer of 2006” to “well into the year 2007.”

The documents also state Trump used the alias David Dennison but because Trump did not sign the NDA, Avenatti argues the agreement is now “legally null and void of no consequence.”

Cohen admitted to The New York Times in February that he made a “private transaction” of $130,000 to Clifford in 2016, but claimed “neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign” had to do with it.

“We think it’s highly questionable as to whether it came from his personal funds,” Avenatti told Guthrie. “There’s no question the president knew about it at the time,” he added. “The idea that an attorney would go off on his own without his client’s knowledge and engage in this type of negotiation and enter into this type of agreement, quite honestly, I think is ludicrous.”

Guthrie reminded Avenatti that Daniels previously issued a denial of a sexual affair and hush money, but Avenatti claimed it was “demanded” she sign it. “Mr. Cohen demanded she sign that statement, and as alleged in the complaint, we believe it was done through force and intimidation,” he responded.

“I think once my client is able to sit down and describe exactly what happened here and the circumstances around that, the people of the United States and the world will know exactly why she signed it,” he added.

Daniels has previously acted coy when it came to revealing details about the alleged affair that would have taken place during the early days of Trump’s marriage to First Lady Melania Trump.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in January, Daniels very cautiously deflected questions about her rumored relationship with Trump. In fact, she seemed to reveal that she did not sign her name to a reported detail letter of the affair.

“It came from the internet,” Daniels replied when pressed to answer where the statement originated. “I’m also an FBI agent and I’m a man, according to the internet today.”

It was previously reported that Daniels once described having sex with Trump as “textbook” in a recently published interview from 2011.

Details of the conversation that have been released reveal how the adult film actress had “textbook generic” sex with the current U.S. President sometime after they first met at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006.