Stormy Daniels Denied Motion to Speed up Donald Trump Trial

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels wants her legal battle with President Donald Trump to get up and running as soon as possible, but her attempt to do so has been reportedly denied.

The Blast reports Daniels filed motions for an Expedited Jury Trial and for Limited Expedited Discovery in said trial, but both were denied by a judge.

Here is an order from the Ct denying our motion as premature on procedural grounds. We will refile the motion as soon as DT, MC, and EC, LLC file their motion to compel arbitration seeking to hide the facts from public view. We expect this any day. https://t.co/H85pmKdISK — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 29, 2018

“Here is an order from the Ct denying our motion as premature on procedural grounds,” Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted on Thursday. “We will refile the motion as soon as DT, MC, and EC, LLC file their motion to compel arbitration seeking to hide the facts from public view. We expect this any day.”

Avenatti said the denial could wind up being good news for his client, as the decisions “do not bode well for the defendants and suggest that there is a strong likelihood that the court will ultimately agree with our requests for discovery and a trial.”

The Blast reports Trump and his attorney Michael Cohen want the trial argued in arbitration, as the non-disclosure agreement Daniels originally signed requires. But given that Trump did not sign the NDA, Avenatti argues that the document is invalid.

Daniels revealed details on her alleged 2006 affair with Trump during an interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes on Sunday.

Daniels claimed she only slept with Trump once as a means to getting cast on an upcoming season of Celebrity Apprentice. She said Trump promised her the spot, but never followed through.

She also claimed Trump compared her to his daughter, Ivanka.

“He was like, ‘Wow, you… you are special. You remind me of my daughter,’” Daniels told Cooper. “You know, he was like, ‘You’re smart and beautiful, and a woman to be reckoned with, and I like you. I like you.’”

Daniels said following her 2011 tell-all interview with InTouch Magazine that she and her daughter were threatened in a parking lot by an unknown man demanding she keep quiet about the affair.

“I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. Taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, gettin’ all the stuff out,” Daniels said. “And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’ And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.”