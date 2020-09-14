You Might Need to Claim a $500 Stimulus Payment by Sept. 30

✖

Although millions of Americans have already received the only stimulus check passed by Congress, there are still some missing either all or part of what they were entitled to. Some parents or guardians were eligible for a $500 payment per dependent under the age of 17. Anyone who did not get the payment and believes they are entitled to one only has until Sept. 30 to use the IRS' Non-Filers Tool to provide information and correct any information.

You can also use the Free File Fillable Forms site, reports CNET. You need to create an account at the site if you have not already, then fill out the form. You will need your full name, mailing and email addresses, date of birth, your Social Security Number, and your qualifying child's Social Security Number. If you have a diver's license or state ID, you will also have to provide the license number. You can also provide bank account information to have the payment directly deposited. After you submit the form, you will get a confirmation email and the information is sent to the IRS. If you miss the Sept. 30 deadline, you need to wait until 2021 to claim a stimulus payment for eligible dependents. You can also check the "Get My Payment" tool for updates on your payment.

The IRS had several issues with the $500 payment for qualifying dependents thanks to the language in the CARES Act, which included the one-time Economic Impact Payment (EIP) program. The CARES Act specified that the dependent only went to "dependent children," which is defined as children under 17 years old, and that left out millions of young adults aged 17 to 24 who were claimed as dependents. There was also a glitch at the IRS website that meant anyone who used the Non-Filers Tool before May 17 to apply for their stimulus payment did not receive the $500 payment for their dependents. The IRS finally began sending out those missing payments last month.

In order to qualify for a full $1,200 stimulus check provided in the CARES Act, Americans needed to be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or qualifying "resident alien" with a valid Social Security Number and could not be claimed as a dependent. You also needed to have an adjusted gross income under $75,000. Any individual earning between $75,000 and $99,000 qualified for a lower payment. Couples who filed jointly could also receive up to $2,400. Congress has still not passed another coronavirus relief package with a second stimulus check.