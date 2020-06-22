Stimulus Checks: Twitter Users Think Their Neighbors Spent Stimulus Checks on Fireworks

While there are still those waiting for their own payments, many Americans have already received the stimulus checks that were entitled to them under the $2 trillion stimulus package that the White House and Congress agreed to in late March. Apparently, there are some who believe that stimulus check recipients have utilized those payments for a very specific outlet. In the weeks leading up to Independence Day, it seems as though there has been a major influx in people setting off fireworks in neighborhoods across the United States. As some Twitter users have joked, they think that those firework-friendly individuals have used their stimulus checks to buy the products.

Americans will likely recall that the White House and Congress previously agreed to their historic $2 trillion stimulus package in late March. The package was designed to help give a boost to the economy amidst the coronavirus pandemic. It entitled eligible Americans to a one-time $1,200 payment or $2,400 for couples who file a joint tax return. Considering that the coronavirus pandemic continues to pose a problem for the country, there has been much discussion in recent weeks and months regarding a potential second stimulus package. However, nothing has been set in stone just yet.

In the meantime, users on Twitter have turned their attention to another matter — the fact that many around the country have developed a penchant for setting off fireworks. Many users have even joked that those individuals may have utilized their stimulus checks to buy those fireworks, since those around the nation seem to be setting them off in droves.