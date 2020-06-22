Stimulus Checks: Twitter Users Think Their Neighbors Spent Stimulus Checks on Fireworks
While there are still those waiting for their own payments, many Americans have already received the stimulus checks that were entitled to them under the $2 trillion stimulus package that the White House and Congress agreed to in late March. Apparently, there are some who believe that stimulus check recipients have utilized those payments for a very specific outlet. In the weeks leading up to Independence Day, it seems as though there has been a major influx in people setting off fireworks in neighborhoods across the United States. As some Twitter users have joked, they think that those firework-friendly individuals have used their stimulus checks to buy the products.
Americans will likely recall that the White House and Congress previously agreed to their historic $2 trillion stimulus package in late March. The package was designed to help give a boost to the economy amidst the coronavirus pandemic. It entitled eligible Americans to a one-time $1,200 payment or $2,400 for couples who file a joint tax return. Considering that the coronavirus pandemic continues to pose a problem for the country, there has been much discussion in recent weeks and months regarding a potential second stimulus package. However, nothing has been set in stone just yet.
In the meantime, users on Twitter have turned their attention to another matter — the fact that many around the country have developed a penchant for setting off fireworks. Many users have even joked that those individuals may have utilized their stimulus checks to buy those fireworks, since those around the nation seem to be setting them off in droves.
Must Be The Reason
prevnext
These stimulus checks must’ve been used to buy up all the fireworks this year cause holy shit— Alex Romero (@SalviAlexx) June 22, 2020
A Theory
prevnext
I’m starting to think you mfs spent your stimulus checks on fireworks cuz the way y’all be setting off these illegal sounding ass explosions every damn night for the last two months—— WickedWitchOfDaEast (@DreadLoccLezzy) June 22, 2020
Getting Out Of Hand
prevnext
I think half on NYC used their stimulus checks to buy fireworks cause this shit is outta hand...everybody and they grandma poppin’ em pic.twitter.com/0DP5FBbeKK— sour coochie (@jawnmcidk) June 22, 2020
What's Going On?
prevnext
Did everyone spend their stimulus checks on fireworks? Also, I know they don’t come with instructions but you can’t see them when it’s still light out #whatswithallthefireworks #fireworkspa #fireworksalldaylong #2020istheworst— Ashley (@next_lvl_betch) June 22, 2020
So. Many. Fireworks.
prevnext
Somebody said folks used their entire stimulus check on fireworks 😩— therealwhit (@Whit0517) June 22, 2020
Using That Check
prevnext
Mfs spent they whole stimulus/unemployment check on fireworks lol— ً (@Jonawithabona) June 22, 2020
Convinced
prev
Y’all definitely used them stimulus check for fireworks— Joshua Chavez (@Joshieeboyyy) June 22, 2020