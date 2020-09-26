Stimulus Checks: Tax Payers Weigh in on Democrats' New $2.4 Trillion Plan

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives is reportedly working on a new proposal for the second stimulus check, but social media is not confident it will pass. The news was first reported by Politico, and as it spread on social media this weekend, it was met with skeptical side-eyes by most commenters. Many thought that the new proposal was the wrong negotiating tactic.

Democrats' new proposal is a $2.4 trillion bill consisting of a stimulus check, enhanced unemployment insurance, a renewal of the Paycheck Protection Program and aid to the airline industry. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly directed other high-ranking Democrats to write the bill, in the hopes of rekindling negotiations with the White House. Many commenters worried that the United States Senate would be the bigger obstacle in getting the bill passed.

The U.S. Congress has been at a stalemate over its next stimulus check since May, when the House passed the $3.5 trillion HEROES Act. The Senate ignored it until July, then passed the $1 trillion HEALS Act in July. Since then, the two sides have been at a stalemate, but while Pelosi has dropped her price tag as low as $2.2 trillion, but the Senate has not budged.

Many expect the stalemate to continue, regardless of the new proposal. Here's a look at the types of responses seen on Twitter this weekend.