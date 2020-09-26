Stimulus Checks: Tax Payers Weigh in on Democrats' New $2.4 Trillion Plan
The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives is reportedly working on a new proposal for the second stimulus check, but social media is not confident it will pass. The news was first reported by Politico, and as it spread on social media this weekend, it was met with skeptical side-eyes by most commenters. Many thought that the new proposal was the wrong negotiating tactic.
Democrats' new proposal is a $2.4 trillion bill consisting of a stimulus check, enhanced unemployment insurance, a renewal of the Paycheck Protection Program and aid to the airline industry. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly directed other high-ranking Democrats to write the bill, in the hopes of rekindling negotiations with the White House. Many commenters worried that the United States Senate would be the bigger obstacle in getting the bill passed.
The U.S. Congress has been at a stalemate over its next stimulus check since May, when the House passed the $3.5 trillion HEROES Act. The Senate ignored it until July, then passed the $1 trillion HEALS Act in July. Since then, the two sides have been at a stalemate, but while Pelosi has dropped her price tag as low as $2.2 trillion, but the Senate has not budged.
Many expect the stalemate to continue, regardless of the new proposal. Here's a look at the types of responses seen on Twitter this weekend.
Likelihood
cute but imagine it actually passing lol https://t.co/nVsbl05WqV— dr. clark (@aynaluoise) September 26, 2020
Hopeful
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 GOP better not screw this up— JAMES L (@JIM12251) September 25, 2020
Republican Stalemate
2.4T is not going to pass in Senate. Why not do problem solvers bill which everyone agrees? This new bill is a CYA bill for Nancy. https://t.co/lkNQDTbJau— HB7779 (@hb7779) September 25, 2020
Senate Republicans will not even consider a package that large— The Goat (@TheGOATBAGA) September 25, 2020
No Counter-Offer
What is the GOP's plan? Do you they have one? I thought there usually are 2 competing plans & then through negotiations a compromise is reached. Are GOP's representatives on vacation? How long will Moscow Mitch sit on this on this one?— GM Ladika (@GmLadika) September 25, 2020
Spending Breakdown
The unemployed and those without health insurance will get less than the billionaires.— Colonial Commoner 🇬🇧🇺🇸🌹 (@colonialcommon1) September 24, 2020
Airline Aid?
Airline Aid? What the heck does this have with stimulus package? Oh yes....they look into pocketing extra money to themselves. Brilliant.— Pansyhearts (@dianagiard) September 25, 2020
'Better Late Than Never'
Better late than never I guess right.— AW (@a_web3) September 24, 2020
No Political Advantage
Why would democrats hand Trump a $2.4 to stimulus right before the election.
They’re setting this up to fail imo.— David Tracey (@David_Tracey) September 25, 2020