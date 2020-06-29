Stimulus Checks: Pregnant Women Being Denied Extra $500 Payments Is Stirring up Discussion
During the first round of stimulus check payments for coronavirus relief, pregnant women were denied the extra $500 for children, and this is currently stirring up some discussion on Twitter. Democratic Congressional candidate Qasim Rashid brought up the issue, tweeting out, "Just thinking about how the same republicans who want to ban all abortion b/c 'life begins at conception' also blocked a $500 per child COVID19 relief payout for pregnant women [because] 'life begins at birth.'"
He added, "They’re not about protecting life—they’re about controlling women." Conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey pushed back, calling Rashid's statement a "lie," and adding, "What GOP member said 'life starts at birth?' Who 'blocked' this? The link you’re citing as 'proof' explains: unborn babies can’t ever be added to tax returns, but when these moms file taxes for 2020, they WILL receive the $500."
Rashid replied, " stated 2 facts & I'll gladly retract if you refute them: [1. ]Pregnant women were denied $500 stimulus checks b/c unborn kids didn't count [and 2.] Republicans in Congress voted knowing full well that pregnant women were denied stimulus checks & didn't object that unborn kids didn't count." The debate has sparked a lot of questions and speculation from other users on Twitter. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
Just as good. It’s in writing in the FAQ explaining to pregnant women they can’t get the $500 child tax credit until the child is born.— Qasim Rashid for Congress (@QasimRashid) June 29, 2020
All life does all political bias aside . We can see inside now like never before. Life starts for all creatures and humans at moment of conception. Its plain as the image on the monitor. Humans just need to love each other this fight will only end humanity. The rocks say so.— David Don Pelley (@DavidDonPelley) June 29, 2020
Epistemological problem. When it comes to ending a life it is morally wrong womb to tomb. When it comes to giving out free money it's different. It's stupid, but not hypocritical. A person should never be killed, but we can say they can't have money until they have a SSN, right?— Billy Wells 🐺 (@billy_wells) June 29, 2020
Also, turn your argument on itself. If you think an unborn child should be worthy of the $500 child credit don't they deserve recognition of their humanity and protection from government sanctioned murder??— Billy Wells 🐺 (@billy_wells) June 29, 2020
June 29, 2020
How can you file a tax return on a child you can't get a ss # for until they're born???— Stephanie Bell (@stephiebell67) June 29, 2020
False. pic.twitter.com/Pv3ev8B5Fa— Jocelyn Waulk Gorman (@ReformedMami) June 29, 2020
Probably about money, too. Insurance companies don't want to pay for abortion, pays GOP to vote against it. They do want women giving birth though since USA charges significantly more than any other country for childbirth. Like in the tens of thousands of dollars.— MercurialGrump (@MercurialGrump) June 29, 2020
Actually, I think “misleading” is being generous. The more I think about this, this seems more like a blatant lie.— Scott (@hokiescottb) June 29, 2020
I believe the reason they hate the masks is that it saves lives. They always fight things that improve lives.— ArdentSlacker (@ArdentSlacker) June 29, 2020
ProLifers right now pic.twitter.com/xezJ6j2GjI— Connor (@ConnorSBurks) June 29, 2020
Quotation marks imply it was said by someone. Republicans said “...”. But that was not a true statement, there are plenty of reasons people rejected it. You intentionally made a false statement to mislead people— Matt Guthrie (@mguth33) June 29, 2020
You’ve got it backwards: Unborn kids....when they want to control women’s bodies.
Fetus.......when it actually means they may have to pay for providing necessities for children.— Jean Langford (@jeanslangford) June 29, 2020
Your mental gymnastics right now pic.twitter.com/i0ATOV9P5W— Patrick (@Sh00pDaWh00p) June 29, 2020