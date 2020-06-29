Stimulus Checks: Pregnant Women Being Denied Extra $500 Payments Is Stirring up Discussion

During the first round of stimulus check payments for coronavirus relief, pregnant women were denied the extra $500 for children, and this is currently stirring up some discussion on Twitter. Democratic Congressional candidate Qasim Rashid brought up the issue, tweeting out, "Just thinking about how the same republicans who want to ban all abortion b/c 'life begins at conception' also blocked a $500 per child COVID19 relief payout for pregnant women [because] 'life begins at birth.'"

He added, "They’re not about protecting life—they’re about controlling women." Conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey pushed back, calling Rashid's statement a "lie," and adding, "What GOP member said 'life starts at birth?' Who 'blocked' this? The link you’re citing as 'proof' explains: unborn babies can’t ever be added to tax returns, but when these moms file taxes for 2020, they WILL receive the $500."

Rashid replied, " stated 2 facts & I'll gladly retract if you refute them: [1. ]Pregnant women were denied $500 stimulus checks b/c unborn kids didn't count [and 2.] Republicans in Congress voted knowing full well that pregnant women were denied stimulus checks & didn't object that unborn kids didn't count." The debate has sparked a lot of questions and speculation from other users on Twitter. Scroll down to see what they are saying.