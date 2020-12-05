Stimulus Checks: Nancy Pelosi Under Fire Over Decision to Support Post-Election Smaller Relief Bill
Nancy Pelosi is coming under fire over her decision to support the new smaller relief bill with no stimulus checks, which emerged after the election. During a press conference on Friday, Pelosi stated that she shifted her support of a bill with stimulus checks because of the new coronavirus vaccines, as well as due to the election of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. She referred to these as being a "total game-changer."
The new $900 billion stimulus package is a bipartisan-supported bill that fund expiring programs such as unemployment insurance extension. It also includes more money for Paycheck Protection Program loans — something that Republicans have been firm on keeping — as well as for state and local government relief. The bill would allocate money for education, rental assistance, child care as well. Additionally, the bill would include measures for fighting the coronavirus pandemic by providing funds for vaccine distribution and testing.
.@SpeakerPelosi at a press conference today explains that a smaller relief bill is better actually bc now we have a vaccine coming, Biden is president, and people are in need.
She goes off on the next reporter who points out that her answer doesn't make sense.
(Video: @TheHill) pic.twitter.com/ttoZJEznOb— Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) December 4, 2020
We need #StimulusChecksNOW and Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell need to both resign in shame for playing politics with the American people’s lives.— Ryan Knight 🌹 (@ProudSocialist) December 4, 2020
prevnext
Nancy Pelosi every single day:#StimulusChecksNOW pic.twitter.com/0n8jjcWYzI— Lauren (@lperkowski3) December 4, 2020
Nancy Pelosi is a national disgrace.— RD (@real_defender) December 4, 2020
prevnext
PELOSI - partisan politics first before citizens and country https://t.co/ndl6OO318k— John M. Carney (@jmcarney23) December 4, 2020
How is she still in power? They can't do math now? She passed on a deal and now the American people are screwed as a result. Just own it.— E. (@E2Tha) December 4, 2020
prevnext
Similar boat, only saved by a remote job offer. I get paid in a week. If I can help, let me know.— jim banks stan account (@melvunt) December 4, 2020
I'm the opposite of a Trump supporter, but it's notable to point out that Pelosi is basically admitting here that she delayed relief during the pandemic for political purposes in the election against Trump.— Peace Energy 🕊️ (@mywindsun) December 4, 2020
prevnext
I encourage people to leave Pelosi a message expressing that she remedy the American people's misery by resigning before the next congress resumes. (202) 225-4965— Henry Jacobs (@HJ4Indie) December 4, 2020
I do not care about your feelings of excitement @SpeakerPelosi or your claim of so called prayers that have been answered. It changes nothing that the public has had to or will endure. Families are suffering. You don’t really care bc you don’t have to, you are well taken care of.— Enemy In Defense Of (@eido920) December 4, 2020
prevnext
Science says that people need food and shelter to survive.— David 🌹 (who is screaming inside) (@Liebchen59) December 4, 2020
She seriously sounds like trump. Like a lot.— publiusavem (@publiusrising) December 4, 2020
prevnext
Justifying the ignoring of ALL the damage that has been done because of a new president and one small, pathetic stimulus package pic.twitter.com/FFJUse6Bii— EdWeirdSpirit (@EdWeirdSpirit) December 4, 2020
Well then she needs to explain to the public how a vaccine is going to pay for people's rent/ back rent that has piled up.— Cris (@Nebula_Surfer27) December 4, 2020
prev
Monster. Period.— Britter Kritter (@britter_kritter) December 4, 2020