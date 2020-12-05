Stimulus Checks: Nancy Pelosi Under Fire Over Decision to Support Post-Election Smaller Relief Bill

Nancy Pelosi is coming under fire over her decision to support the new smaller relief bill with no stimulus checks, which emerged after the election. During a press conference on Friday, Pelosi stated that she shifted her support of a bill with stimulus checks because of the new coronavirus vaccines, as well as due to the election of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. She referred to these as being a "total game-changer."

The new $900 billion stimulus package is a bipartisan-supported bill that fund expiring programs such as unemployment insurance extension. It also includes more money for Paycheck Protection Program loans — something that Republicans have been firm on keeping — as well as for state and local government relief. The bill would allocate money for education, rental assistance, child care as well. Additionally, the bill would include measures for fighting the coronavirus pandemic by providing funds for vaccine distribution and testing.