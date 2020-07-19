Stimulus Checks: Kamala Harris' Support for $2,000 Monthly Payments Has People Talking

As the United States Senate prepares to get back to work on a second stimulus check, Sen. Kamala Harris just reminded Americans of her ambitious plan. Her appearance on MSNBC last week got people talking, and now the $2,000 monthly stimulus check is more popular than ever. Harris' timing clearly made an impact on social media.

Harris co-sponsored the Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts. The bill would provide a stimulus check to every American every month until three months after the coronavirus pandemic was officially over. They argue that this would support the American people, lower the risk of spreading COVID-19 and stimulate the economy. It was a popular idea back in the spring when it was first introduced, and it is turning a lot of heads again now.

"Together, with Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey, I'm proposing that we have not just that one-time check of $1,200," Harris said on MSNBC. "Through the course of this pandemic and crisis, we need to give people $2,000 a month as recurrent payments — people below a certain income level — to help them and sustain them through these months of crisis so at the end of it, they can get back up on their feet instead of falling deep deep deep into the crevices of this crisis."

"And, it does not make any sense, to your point, when we have Republicans in Congress who are standing in the way of supporting working people who have recently lost their jobs — [and] have every intention of working — when we can get through this crisis and [they] just need help from their government," Harris concluded.

Harris' bill is still in limbo in the Senate, along with the HEROES Act passed by the U.S. Congress back in mid-May. Congress initially considered a similar proposal from Rep. Ro Khanna and Rep. Tim Ryan, which would have provided a $2,000 per month stimulus check. However, Republican senators are showing reluctance to pass even the HEROES Act, let alone something bigger.

Whatever politicians think, clearly, the idea is popular with Americans. Here is a look at how social media is responding this weekend.