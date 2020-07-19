Stimulus Checks: Kamala Harris' Support for $2,000 Monthly Payments Has People Talking
As the United States Senate prepares to get back to work on a second stimulus check, Sen. Kamala Harris just reminded Americans of her ambitious plan. Her appearance on MSNBC last week got people talking, and now the $2,000 monthly stimulus check is more popular than ever. Harris' timing clearly made an impact on social media.
Harris co-sponsored the Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts. The bill would provide a stimulus check to every American every month until three months after the coronavirus pandemic was officially over. They argue that this would support the American people, lower the risk of spreading COVID-19 and stimulate the economy. It was a popular idea back in the spring when it was first introduced, and it is turning a lot of heads again now.
"Together, with Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey, I'm proposing that we have not just that one-time check of $1,200," Harris said on MSNBC. "Through the course of this pandemic and crisis, we need to give people $2,000 a month as recurrent payments — people below a certain income level — to help them and sustain them through these months of crisis so at the end of it, they can get back up on their feet instead of falling deep deep deep into the crevices of this crisis."
"And, it does not make any sense, to your point, when we have Republicans in Congress who are standing in the way of supporting working people who have recently lost their jobs — [and] have every intention of working — when we can get through this crisis and [they] just need help from their government," Harris concluded.
Harris' bill is still in limbo in the Senate, along with the HEROES Act passed by the U.S. Congress back in mid-May. Congress initially considered a similar proposal from Rep. Ro Khanna and Rep. Tim Ryan, which would have provided a $2,000 per month stimulus check. However, Republican senators are showing reluctance to pass even the HEROES Act, let alone something bigger.
Whatever politicians think, clearly, the idea is popular with Americans. Here is a look at how social media is responding this weekend.
Thank You
Thank you Mrs. Harris. This will help the most vulnerable citizens.— juanita gorman 3 (@3_gorman) July 18, 2020
Victory Dance
Kamala Harris, Ed Markey & Bernie Sanders when the House & Senate passes “Kamala’s” $2000 a month stimulus bill #KHive #bidenharris2020 #stimuluscheck #HazardPay #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/xrwKZtqhqk— 2RawTooReal 💛🐝 (@2RawTooReal) July 19, 2020
Funding
Sen. Kamala Harris, appearing on MSNBC, reiterated her support for a recurring $2,000 a month second stimulus check.
"Who's going to fund that?"— God bless America (@AmericanTravelR) July 19, 2020
Deserved & Needed
People deserve help and this is the help that we need.https://t.co/MUcPZLRyJc— Samantha W (@babylandy1) July 19, 2020
Unlikely
Couldn't CA just use the weed tax funds for our state anyways? No way this proposal passes or is even agreed upon. Even though it is what should be done. https://t.co/vrLKeyhMUv— ❤There is no Jami, only ZUUL!❤ (@CannaMiss) July 19, 2020
Horrific
Proposals like the left's horrific stimulus plan is why divided government is a good thing. The money to fund this starts north of their vote buyout line. If only we had a leader to stop this... https://t.co/e5nkQRZGfJ— kackley (@kackley) July 19, 2020
Appeals
You need to look at Kamala Harris's stimulus idea. It could save you. At least make people think that you are on their side. Put that money in peoples pockets and they will spend it. Helping the economy in a big way. Help your country.— JSEKH (@barbrasgirl24) July 19, 2020
Normal
If we wanna get back to "normal" it's a must! We can't move forward without supporting our citizens. https://t.co/imali0mPWm— the wrath of france (@france42) July 19, 2020