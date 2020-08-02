Stimulus Checks: Democrats and White House Settling on Second $1,200 Payment Stirs up Conversation

This weekend, the White House and the U.S. Congress made it clear that they are both agreed upon the $1,200 stimulus check for the upcoming coronvirus economic relief bill, but that other factors are holding negotiations up. Many Americans were surprised to find that the HEALS Act included a stimulus check so similar to the first one issued back in April. With that money on the line, many are hoping lawmakers will compromise on everything else and get it passed quickly.

The number of new coronavirus cases and related deaths are still on the rise in the U.S., and the economic recession continues. The United States Senate has finally produced a new stimulus package called the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools Act — or, HEALS Act — but lawmakers do not have long to debate over its contents. The bill includes another stimulus check worth $1,200 for qualifying Americans who made $75,000 or less on their last tax filing, with the amount dropping up to a gross annual income of $98,000. Many Americans are desperate for this money.

The stimulus check is not the only provision in the HEALS Act, however, and the others are holding up negotiations between the two political parties. Most importantly, the fight for the $600 per week unemployment enhancement is where Democrats intend to make their stand. As it is written now, the HEALS Act would cut these payments down to $200 per week until October, and would task states with calculating an income-based unemployment enhancement after that.

Right now, about 50 million Americans are unemployed — around 20 percent of American workers — and the unemployment enhancement was helping many of them stay afloat. Without that aid, a one-time stimulus check will do little to ensure that those families have roofs over their heads and food on their plates.

Still, it can be frustrating for Americans to hear that the lawmakers are agreed on the stimulus check, yet the bill cannot be passed yet. Here is a look at how social media is responding to resports of this stalemate.