Stimulus Checks: $2,000 Monthly Payment Proposal Sparks Big Reactions Online

As most Americans know, the White House and Congress previously agreed to a $2 trillion stimulus package to provide for one-time $1,200 checks to most taxpayers, as well as other benefits for businesses. As the coronavirus rolls on, one plan for continued relief comes from House Democrats. The Emergency Money for the People Act (introduced by Rep. Tim Ryan and Rep. Ro Khanna and is co-sponsored by 17 other Democratic co-sponsors) seeks to give Americans ages 16 and older $2,000 per month for six months, per Business Insider. Rhe proposal was presented in April, and has caused a still on social media ever since. "The economic impact of this virus is unprecedented for our country. As millions of Americans file for unemployment week over week, we have to work quickly to patch the dam – and that means putting cash in the hands of hard-working families," Ryan said in a press release. "Many Ohioans are just receiving – or about to receive – the first cash payment we passed in the CARES Act. Now it's time for Congress to get to work on the next step to provide relief for those who have been hardest hit in this pandemic." Shortly after the news of this possible new stimulus plan was revealed, people flocked to social media to have their own say on this matter. And, naturally, there were plenty of different opinions regarding this proposed plan.

Grateful (Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images, Getty) On Facebook, one individual wrote that they were glad to hear that Congress is doing more to try and help Americans amidst this unprecedented crisis, as they wrote, "1,200 helps out a little right now to get us by. I am grateful that the government is helping us out at all from this!" prevnext

On The Other Hand (Photo: Alfred Gescheidt/Getty Images) While the news of this potential stimulus package may be welcome to many, some have pointed out that this means that this crisis could continue for a longer period of time than was originally assumed. "yea theat just means they are gonna keep us locked down forever!" one person wrote. prevnext

Expressing Concerns (Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images) In response to this news, another individual expressed their concerns over the economy amidst this pandemic, including their worry that the United States could be headed for another economic depression. They wrote that, "They are going to tank our economy its going to be the great depression all over again i really hope they dont." prevnext

Here For It (Photo: Education Images/Universal Images Group, Getty) Many were happy to see that there could be a little more cash coming their way, with one person writing on Facebook, "That’s what I’m talking about. Put 2k in my bank every month!!!!" prevnext

Not Holding Out Hope (Photo: MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images) While many were hopeful regarding this news, there were others who believe that it simply won't end up happening. "Won't happen," one person wrote. "Ain't neva gonna happen," another concurred. prevnext

Looking Out For Others (Photo: Liu Jie/Xinhua, Getty) Another individual pointed out that they hope that small businesses will also see some sort of aid amidst this crisis within this proposed plan. They wrote, "Give the money to small businesses and restaurants." prevnext