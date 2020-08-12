Stimulus Check Won't Be Sent out for at Least '12 Days' Over Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' Absence

✖

While millions of Americans are desperately hoping a new stimulus check plan is approved, it is now being reported payments won't even be sent out for at least 12 days. The reason for the delay is due to Trump Administration Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' week-long absence from the White House. According to The Sun, even if a new coronavirus relief package does get finalized, it likely won't be until next week.

Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had been engaged in bill negotiations with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who are the top two Democratic Party leaders in the United States. After a week of discussions, talks reached a stall, and both sides walked away. Meadows and Mnuchin then recommended that President Trump sign executive orders on a few crucial issues, such as federal unemployment benefits extension, eviction moratorium, and student loans.

Pelosi issued a statement on the situation, stating: "When you're having an opportunity like this to do something for the American people, it's an opportunity, but we can't have it be a missed opportunity to do that by settling for something so low, so beneath meeting the needs of the American people."

“White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows — the president’s emissary in negotiations with congressional Democrats — left Washington this week for an unspecified amount of time.” oh https://t.co/BuyJF2Vrfd — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) August 12, 2020

Schumer also commented: "The House doesn't have the votes to go south of $2 trillion; the Senate Democrats can't go south of 2 trillion, so that's what compromise is all about. Because there are 20 Republicans who don't want to vote anything that doesn't mean the whole thing should shift in their direction. You have to meet in the middle." Notably, Mnuchin has said that the White House is open to resuming negotiations.

As far as a timeline on when the checks would be sent out after a bill of officially signed into law, Mnuchin was quoted as saying he "could have them out immediately," on Aug. 2. However, added that if he could "get it passed tomorrow, I could start printing them the following week. [...] I could get out 50 million payments really quickly."

Notably, if a bill could be passed this week, then — based on Mnuchin's estimate — checks could start going out before the end of next week. With Meadows out of the office though, and negotiations not able to resume during that time period, it is possible it may very well be September before citizens get their relief payments.