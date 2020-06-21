Stepmother of the Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Murdering Rayshard Brooks Fired From Her Job as a HR Director

Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe's stepmother, Melissa Rolfe, was fired from her job this week due to her behavior in the work place. Melissa worked as the human resources director at Equity Prime Mortage up until Thursday, according to a report by The Daily Mail. She was accused of creating an "uncomfortable" and "hostile" environment in the office.

Equity Prime Mortage announced Melissa's termination on Thursday in a public statement on the hot-button issue. According to the company, Rolfe had been granted a temporary leave of absence, but was fired during her transition into that period. It is not clear what exactly she did to warrant being fired, but it seemed to be related to her stepson's firing and later arrest for the killing of Rayshard Brooks. She reportedly wrote to Georgia congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling the whole situation "nonsense."

"Melissa Rolfe's termination was a direct result of her actions in the workplace and violation of company policy," Equity Prime Mortage said in a public statement. "While working with Melissa as she transitioned to a leave of absence granted by our organization, we discovered she violated company policy and created an uncomfortable working environment for many of our employees. As an HR director, she ultimately lost the confidence of her peers, leadership and many employees who no longer felt comfortable engaging with her."

"We value diversity of thought and respect Melissa's personal views and the views of all employees; however, when those views create a hostile working environment, we must make difficult decisions to part ways," the statement concluded.

In addition to this statement, Melissa's message to Greene was publicized on Twitter on Tuesday, showing her apparent disdain for the current wave of protests all over the country. "Our family has been completely devastated by all of this nonsense," she wrote.

Garrett Rolfe shot and killed 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks on Friday, June 12 during a DUI check at a Wendy's in Atlanta, Georgia. The incident sparked outrage throughout the country, as critics said that the situation did not call for deadly force, regardless of Brooks' alleged crimes or behavior.

Rolfe was fired from the APD the following morning, with public officials including Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaking out against his actions, and his record of previous use-of-force violations coming to light. He was arrested on Thursday and charged with felony murder, along with other related charges.