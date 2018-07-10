Starbucks Makes Two New Permanent Menu Additions

Starbucks is adding two new drinks to its permanent menu to help customers cool down during the hot summer months.

On Thursday, July 10, customers heading to Starbucks will be able to get their hands on two new iced drinks: the Salted Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew and the Iced Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte. Both drinks will be permanent additions to the menu, according to Teen Vogue.

The first of the delicious additions, the Salted Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew, features cold brew infused with hints of caramel, which is then topped with the coffee chain’s recently introduced cold foam, which is described as a “modern twist” on the classic steamed foam.

The foam is frothed cold instead of hot by blending Vanilla Sweet Cream until it is smooth, creating layers of creamy texture and flavor without the cream.” Since its April introduction, it has been the highlight of several new drinks, including the Cold Foam Cascara Nitro Cold Brew, Cold Foam Cascara Cold Brew, and Cold Foam Starbucks Blonde Iced Cappuccino.

The Iced Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte is created by pouring shots of espresso over iced vanilla bean coconut milk, creating a drink that more bitter compared to other beverages the coffee chain offers. The new addition is one of the first fully vegan and dairy-free drinks that Starbucks has offered and features coconut milk, which was only introduced in 2014.

The two new additions join several permanent additions to the menu in recent months. In June, Starbucks added the Serious Strawberry Frappuccino. In May, the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino and Triple Mocha Frappuccino made their way to the menu, and in January, the Blonde Roast espresso, the first espresso addition the coffee chain’s founding in 1971, joined the permanent menu.

When customers order the new beverages, they may notice that plastic straws to sip the cool new iced drinks are nowhere in sight. On Monday, the coffee chain announced that it plans to stop offering plastic straws by 2020 in an effort to prevent further harm to the environment. Instead, Starbucks will offer straws made from biodegradable materials. The chain has also designed a strawless lid that will become the standard lid for all iced coffee, tea and espresso beverages.

“For our partners and customers, this is a significant milestone to achieve our global aspiration of sustainable coffee, served to our customers in more sustainable ways,” president and chief executive officer for Starbucks Kevin Johnson said.

The strawless lid is currently available in more than 8,000 stores for select beverages in the U.S. and Canada, and stores in Seattle and Vancouver will be the first to see the lid implemented for all iced beverages.