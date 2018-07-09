Starbucks to Stop Offering Plastic Straws by 2020

Plastic straws will soon be no more at Starbucks, as the coffee chain is planning to stop offering the disposable option by 2020, the Associated Press reports.

The company cited the environmental threat to oceans as the reason for the change, announcing Monday that it will be using straws made from biodegradable materials like paper and specially designed lids by 2020. Currently, alternative straws are offered in Seattle, and the city officially banned plastic straws and utensils last week.

“For our partners and customers, this is a significant milestone to achieve our global aspiration of sustainable coffee, served to our customers in more sustainable ways,” Kevin Johnson, president and CEO of Starbucks, said in a statement, via USA Today.

The company estimated that the switch will eliminate one billion straws per year from Starbucks stores.

Starbucks’ strawless lids will top all of the chain’s iced coffee, tea and espresso beverages, while alternative material straws will be made available for Frappuccino beverages to customers who request them. The lids will arrive in Seattle and Vancouver in the fall and the rest of the United States and Canada in 2019, followed by a global rollout.

The move follows a recent push for restaurants to become more environmentally friendly, and along with Seattle, other cities, including Fort Meyers, have banned plastic straws in a conservation effort. Other cities including New York, Portland and San Francisco are reportedly considering the measure as well.

In America alone, consumers use an estimated 500 million single-use straws daily, according to Eco-Cycle, many of which end up in oceans and waterways and are contributing to the growing problem of ocean waste.

Starbucks is following the trend of other major food retailers including McDonald’s and Dunkin’ Donuts in an effort to reduce such waste.

McDonald’s will implement paper straws in all of its locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with the rollout scheduled to begin in September and conclude by 2019. In the U.S., the fast-food giant will test plastic straw alternatives at select locations in the country.

Dunkin’ Donuts said in February that it will remove polystyrene foam cups from stores by 2020.

Companies including Alaska Airlines, Hilton hotels and AccorHotels, Royal Caribbean and Cunard cruise lines and food-service company Bon Appétit Management have also made similar pledges.

Photo Credit: Gongz Photo / Shutterstock.com