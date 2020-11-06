Starbucks Offers Free Collectible Holiday Red Cups to Kickoff the Christmas Season

✖

Starbucks is spreading the holiday cheer! As the holiday season officially kicks off at the beloved coffee chain this week, Starbucks hopes to spread a little joy and put an early gift under customers' Christmas trees by handing out free collectible holiday cups on Thursday, Nov. 6.

The free gift comes on the same day that the coffee chain officially drops its annual holiday menu. This means that customers headed to their local Starbucks location can be treated to more than just a collectible new cup, as they will also have the option of ordering any of the fan-favorite drinks that only return once a year. Drinks on that menu include the Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Eggnog Latte.

(Photo: Starbucks)

The cup being gifted to coffee lovers features a festive design that evokes a cozy holiday sweater. To score the free red collectible holiday cup, customers must order their favorite holiday beverage (if you’re still craving that Pumpkin Spice Latte, fall beverages also qualify) at participating Starbucks stores in the United States. The cup offer is available for orders picked up in stores (including café, drive-thru and curbside) and through Starbucks Delivers while supplies last.

Those that miss the deal aren’t completely out of luck, as Starbucks is also launching four new holiday cups that beverages will come in throughout the holiday season. With the theme of "Carry the Merry," the four new designs are "about people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy" and mix brand elements with holiday themes and colors. The Ribbon design boasts "ribbons of brand greens and a jolly red wrapped like a cozy holiday sweater," with the Dot cup featuring stripes that "swirl around a field of Starbucks house green punctuated by playful polka dots." With its vintage vibes, the Sparkle cup has "cutout shapes in green like glittering holiday ornaments," and the Bran Wrap design is described as a "modern, scaled-up version of the ribbon design" that features "bold bands of holiday color and the Starbucks wordmark, designer street style."

Along with the new cups and holiday beverage, Nov. 6 also marks the return of the chain’s holiday food and gifts. This year, Starbucks is bringing customers the new Cranberry Orange Scone, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Snowman Cookie, and Snowman Cake Pop.