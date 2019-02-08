Starbucks Brings Back Cherry Mocha

Skip the box of chocolates this Valentine’s Day and hand the apple of your eye Starbuck’s Cherry Mocha.

The famed coffee chain is bringing the fan-favorite beverage back just in time for the holiday of love, meaning that you can give that special someone a piping hot drink that not only “highlights flavors of chocolate and cherry,” but also your adoration for them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The beverage, making its return for the second time in a row, draws inspiration from chocolate covered cherries and boasts a slightly sweet mocha sauce and candied cherry syrup melted together with hot espresso. Steamed milk of the customer’s choice is added, with whipped cream and a dusting of sugar and cocoa Valentine’s sprinkles topping the beverage, which is available hot, iced, or blended.

“Our cherry treat-inspired mocha combines our signature espresso, Mocha sauce and cherry flavored syrup. Topped with cocoa Valentine sprinkles, it’s love at every sip,” an official description for the drink reads.

The elusive beverage will only be at Starbucks locations for a limited time between Feb. 7 and 14 before it disappears yet again, but Starbucks will be keeping the love going with a number of other festive treats.

Stocking up its bakery case, those headed to the coffee chain will be able to get their hands on Valentine’s-themed cake pops – a rich chocolate cake, coated with milk chocolatey icing and finished with sprinkles of heart candies – and heart-shaped sugar cookies –a rich and buttery sugar cookie topped with a white chocolatey coating and colorful sprinkles.

Unable to make it to your nearest Starbucks location? The coffee chain has you covered. Along with the Cherry Mocha and the sweet treats, Starbucks is also debuting two new chocolatey coffee flavors at the grocery stores – the Ready-to-Drink Molten Chocolate Latte and the Mocha Flavored Ground Coffee.

Starbuck’s is just the latest chain to cash in on the holiday of love. Earlier this week, fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken announced an unusual competition that will see three lucky winners laying out a Colonel Harland Sanders bearskin rug, which looks exactly like it sounds.

Boasting a typical bearskin as the body, the rug also features a hand foot at each corner as well as an exact replica of the Colonel’s head at the top.

Stating that the only thing better “than eating fried chicken on Valentine’s Day, is eating fried chicken on a faux bearskin rug created in the likeness of the greatest chicken salesman of all time,” the chain’s competition kicked off on Tuesday and will close on Saturday.