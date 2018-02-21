The Most Iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Models of the Past Decade

Over the years the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some incredibly iconic covers, and that last several years has seen the magazine really step up their game.

Recently, the outlet reveled their newest cover model, Danielle Herrington who landed the cover of the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

“I can’t even believe I’m saying this. I am the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model,” the 24-year-old said.

“I can’t wait for everyone to see it. I’m emotional, but I just want to say thank you to everyone who believed in me. I put in so much work for this and I’m feeling very accomplished, happy and excited,” she later added.

Below you’ll find a list of some of the most iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover models of the last decade.

Danielle Herrington

“Last year, Danielle was a rookie, and yet already an exemplary model,” said MJ Day, the SI Swimsuit Editor. “She’s an extra hard worker and a natural brand ambassador.”

“All those things separately don’t guarantee a cover, though. Danielle was a shy girl, who went from taking her first photos last year to showing up this year a completely different person. All the good things about her seemed to be magnified,” Day added.

Kate Upton

Kate Upton has been on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue a total of three times so far. She first graced the cover in 2012, and then again in 2013 and 2017.

While she does not hold the record for being on the cover the most amount of times (that honor goes to Elle Macpherson with five times), Upton does tie for second place with Daniela Peštová, Cheryl Tiegs, and Christie Brinkley.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is famous for many of her Sports Illustrated photographs, and in 2014 she landed the cover of the Swimsuit issue.

Along with Teigen on the cover of the 50th anniversary issue are Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge.

Brooklyn Decker

Brooklyn Decker appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2010.

The supermodel has since gone on to become an accomplished actress, starring in films such as Battleship and What to Expect When You’re Expecting. She is also a series regular on Netflix’s Grace and Frankie.

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is world-famous for being a fierce MMA fighter, and in 2016 her athleticism and beauty landed her on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Believe it or not, that is not actually a swimsuit that Rousey is donning, but rather intricately designed body paint.

Bar Refaeli

Bar Refaeli is an Israeli model who appeared on the cover of the 2009 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Since gracing the cover of the magazine, Refaeli has gone on to act in films and commercials, as well as hosting The X Factor Israel.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2016, the same year as Ronda Rousey.

This was the first year ever that the issue delivered multiple front covers, with Hailey Clauson being the third model featured.

Additionally, Graham is the first plus-sized model to ever land the cover of the issue.

Hannah Davis

Hannah Davis first appeared on the inset of Kate Upton’s 2013 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, but then landed a solo cover herself in 2015.

In 2016 she married former Yankees baseball player Derek Jeter and officially changed her name to Hannah Jeter.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk graced the cover of the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

She was the first Russian model to ever do so. Like many other SI Swimsuit cover models before her, she went on to try her hand at acting, having briefly appeared in the 2014 movie Hercules, which stared Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Beyoncé Knowles

Beyoncé Knowles appeared on the 2007 cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Her appearance is very significant as it marked the first time that a non-model/non-athlete had done so, and she was also only the second African-American woman to land on the cover, after Tyra Banks.