Spicy McNuggets Are Finally Coming to McDonald's

The fast food wars are getting spicy. On Tuesday, McDonald's announced it was about to give Wendy's a run for their money by introducing their take on spicy chicken nuggets. This fan-favorite menu item had fast food lovers going crazy after Wendy's brought them back to menus last year.

(Photo: McDonald's)

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, customers headed through the McDonald's drive thru will officially be able to place an order for Spicy Chicken McNuggets. The treat, the chain's first-ever spicy spin to the beloved classic McNugget, features chicken nuggets that are breaded with "a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers." McDonald's says that they are "craveable, dippable and downright-delicious" and manage to pack "plenty of spice and flavor into each bite."

For those wishing to turn up the heat, even more, the chain will also be launching the new Mighty Hot Sauce. Marking McDonald's first new sauce innovation since 2017, the original sauce boasts a powerful blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis. It is the hottest sauce available at McDonald's.

The new additions will prove to be competition for Wendy's Spicy Chicken nuggets, which have become a fan-favorite item throughout the years. The chicken nuggets first debuted in 2017 and quickly rose to become a popular item, with fast food lovers frequently taking to Twitter to beg for their return. Now, they will have some significant competition.

"This is the first time we've introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983," Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen said. "As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn't think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can't wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options."

Of course, all that heat may result in fast food lovers needing to cool their taste buds immediately, and McDonald's has just the solution to that. Along with the debut of spicy chicken nuggets, the beloved chain will also be introducing the Chips Ahoy! McFlurry. The new chilled treat boasts "vanilla soft-serve, caramel topping, and Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces blended throughout." It is available in Snack and Regular sizes for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants nationwide beginning Sept. 16.