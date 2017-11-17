Special Education Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Dealing Heroin, Pills at School

A Maryland special education teacher was arrested Tuesday after authorities allegedly found more than 100 capsules of heroin and a slew of prescription drugs in her car.

Monica Snee, 51, has been charged with multiple counts of possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute.

Police claim she was selling drugs on Parkside High School grounds in Salisbury, Maryland, where she worked.

Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said the high school teacher had been under investigation since October, he told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday. He said investigators believe she was engaged in selling drugs at several locations throughout the county, including the school’s parking lot.

Lewis dubbed the special education teacher’s actions “the worst act of betrayal.”

The sheriff said there is no evidence that Snee was selling drugs to students on campus or to other school employees, but authorities are continuing to investigate the situation.

When Sheriff’s deputies searched Snee’s 2016 Nissan Rogue on Tuesday afternoon, they discovered 173 capsules of heroin, 340 oxycodone pills and a small amount of suboxone strips, which are used as an alternative pain killer, Lewis said.

The educator also had nearly $3,000 in cash in the car, as well as empty plastic bags, according to police.

See has been charged with possession of heroin, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of oxycodone, possession of oxycodone with the intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone and possession of suboxone with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

Snee has not entered a plea and has no attorney on record, the Associated Press reports, but her bond has been set at $50,000.

Richard Bruckner, assistant state’s attorney for Wicomico County, explained to reporters that intent to distribute within a school zone carries an additional 20-year potential sentence on top of the potential 20-year sentence that accompanies a regular intent to distribute charge.