South Carolina Man Gives Entire Stimulus Check to Others in Need

While many are using their coronavirus relief stimulus checks to get caught up on bills and buy groceries, one South Carolina man gave his entire check to others who were in need. WCNC reports that 27-year-old Davin Sanderson decided to share his check due to the fact that he was able to keep his job during this uncertain time. Sanderson revealed his plans in a Facebook post last week, writing, "I got my stimulus check today and I decided I wanted to give to some people who might be struggling during this difficult time."

Speaking to WCNC, Sanderson said, "During these dark times is when it's most important to try and be there for each other." He later added, "I've struggled financially before. I want people to try and take away good things from a bad situation." Commenting on how much attention his kind act drew, Sanderson said, "I didn't expect it to blow up like it has." The outlet reports that Sanderson's act of generosity helped around 30 people in need.

Sanderson clarified that he did not give away the money because he is wealthy man. Rather, he simply felt like it was the right thing for him to do. "I'm just very blessed and fortunate to be in a good place where I can finally start to help others," he said. Sanderson latter added, "Even if I just inspired one person for them to do a good thing then that's a success that's what I want."

Coincidentally, a North Carolina man found himself in a strange predicament with his stimulus money, as when he went to check his bank account, he discovered that he had been given two checks. According to WNCT, resident Keith Way explained, "I noticed that I had two checks for $1,200 each, so I was kind of surprised by that. I’d heard about some guy being overpaid in the millions." He added, "I’m out of work, probably ’til August, and that $1,200 really helps."

State Representative Mark Walker released a statement in the stimulus payments, saying, "While the IRS is working through the massive undertaking of processing these payments to families, they are using the most recent tax data on file – either for the 2018 or 2019 tax year. In some cases, family members may have passed away following those filings, some of which could have happened as early as January 1, 2019. For those who have received payments for loved ones who have died, we encourage you to keep the payment in your account until you receive further guidance from the IRS."