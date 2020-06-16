Some Think Stone Mountain Confederate Carving in Georgia Should Be Destroyed

In the wake of the police killing of George Floyd and the ongoing massive anti-racism and police brutality protests taking place across the globe, some Americans are calling for Georgia's Stone Mountain Confederate monument to be destroyed. The renewed calls come as local governments relocate Confederate statues while others have been destroyed.

Finished in 1972, according to The Guardian, the 158-foot-tall monument, which bears the sculptures of three Confederate leaders – Generals Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson, and Confederate president Jefferson Davis, is the largest Confederate monument in the United States. Stone Mountain also has close ties to the Ku Klux Klan. Smithsonian Magazine reports that the park was the site of a "rebirth" of the KKK in 1915. The owner of the land the monument sits on, as well as the original sculptor, were also Klansmen.

Calls for the monument to be removed have been taking place for years, with many condemning the state for having a monument to those who fought to defend slavery. Those calls have only been amplified in recent weeks, as statues of Christopher Columbus, Gen. Robert E. Lee, and other controversial figures are toppled by protesters taking matters into their own hands. Others, however, as is the case with other Confederate monuments, argue that Stone Mountain is a piece of history that must be protected. Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say.