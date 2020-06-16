Some Think Stone Mountain Confederate Carving in Georgia Should Be Destroyed
In the wake of the police killing of George Floyd and the ongoing massive anti-racism and police brutality protests taking place across the globe, some Americans are calling for Georgia's Stone Mountain Confederate monument to be destroyed. The renewed calls come as local governments relocate Confederate statues while others have been destroyed.
Finished in 1972, according to The Guardian, the 158-foot-tall monument, which bears the sculptures of three Confederate leaders – Generals Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson, and Confederate president Jefferson Davis, is the largest Confederate monument in the United States. Stone Mountain also has close ties to the Ku Klux Klan. Smithsonian Magazine reports that the park was the site of a "rebirth" of the KKK in 1915. The owner of the land the monument sits on, as well as the original sculptor, were also Klansmen.
Calls for the monument to be removed have been taking place for years, with many condemning the state for having a monument to those who fought to defend slavery. Those calls have only been amplified in recent weeks, as statues of Christopher Columbus, Gen. Robert E. Lee, and other controversial figures are toppled by protesters taking matters into their own hands. Others, however, as is the case with other Confederate monuments, argue that Stone Mountain is a piece of history that must be protected. Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say.
This is Stone Mountain in Georgia. Former meeting ground for the klan. Been there, flipped it off, and I hate it. it’s basically the boss battle for these confederate monument take downs. It’d be suuuuuuch a shame if something happened to the Mount Rushmore for losers. pic.twitter.com/X9YQMhWewJ— Mal Bateman (@mbswagasaurus) June 11, 2020
Soooo when we blowing up the side of Stone Mountain since we getting rid of racist monuments/statues 👀— Cameron Browning 2️⃣4️⃣🏝 (@BrowningIsland) June 10, 2020
destroy stone mountain — the largest confederate monument in America pic.twitter.com/7O45PdPooR— SHERMAN (@pat_hardy16) June 16, 2020
So can we just smoothen out Stone Mountain? pic.twitter.com/a2KUeHPD2l— chiina 🌵(BLM) (@chiina_sa) June 16, 2020
The circumstances may have changed but our plan for Stone Mountain has always been the same - replace these slaver assholes with Outkast pic.twitter.com/4vfCB5r0ZU— cops are bad (@FlimFlamEconomy) June 11, 2020
Everyone is talking about what Disney should re-theme Splash Mountain to, but how are we going to re-theme Stone Mountain?— Steven Paul Forster (@Memen_Forster) June 14, 2020
I keep saying it needs to be sandblasted.— Kali Hecate™ (@KaliHecate) June 16, 2020
Since we're finally addressing shit, can we please do away with this monstrosity on Stone Mountain? #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/qdqgFILbMd— A Mother Summoned (@BTwitmo) June 6, 2020
Sandblast it.— ⚖️ Renee is washing her hands (@lapointe67) June 16, 2020
Stone Mountain serves as the largest Confederate monument on Earth. The modern day birthplace of the KKK and a burning reminder of white supremacy. Please sign this petition ive made to have it scrubbed away. I’ll be forwording this to the NAACP. https://t.co/JeG5cZ9ozF pic.twitter.com/ASt7zxHN9U— ak (@akmatt23) June 4, 2020
Stone Mountain is the largest Confederate monument and was the founding ground for the most vile organization
Please sign my petition to replace this visual representation of white supremacy with heroes worth celerating: The Avengershttps://t.co/cpVPFXiz20— Adam Aston (@adamgreattweet) June 7, 2020
I was just thinking about this place today. It has a long and terrible racist past that goes beyond this carving. It’s going to take more than sandblasting it off to make up for the amount of hate that place represents.— kaycee13 (@kaycee1310) June 16, 2020
When's Georgia gonna finally get rid of the 150' tall confederate generals off the side of Stone Mountain, as well as the myriad of confederate flags that fly at the park which are legally protected to stay up? And don't say the carving's historical. It was finished in the 70s. pic.twitter.com/LyYLAoDE1I— Jack Hackett (@Jack_W_Hackett) June 9, 2020
Colonizer graphitti. Time to clean it up— Suburban White Female (@TSoppanish) June 16, 2020