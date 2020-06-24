Social Media Erupts After Twitter Puts Warning on Another Trump Tweet

Social media is reacting after Twitter on Tuesday flagged another one of President Donald Trump’s tweet. The tweet in question, which was marked for a "threat of harm," saw the president warning protesters that any attempt to erect an "autonomous zone" in Washington D.C. would be "met with serious force!" Although hidden behind a warning, the tweet is still able to be viewed.

There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

The tweet was eventually marked with a public interest notice for "violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group," Twitter announced. The platforms added that Trump's tweet would "remain on the service given its relevance to ongoing public conversation." Interactions with the tweet are now limited, with Twitter users unable to reply, like, or retweet it but still able to retweet with comment.

Given that the tweet had caused swift controversy, with some having even tagged Twitter in efforts to have it removed or flagged, it comes as little surprise that response to Twitter's action was just as fierce. After the social media platform issued the statement and users took notice of the warning now blocking the president’s tweet, Twitter erupted with comments from both those supporting the moves and those angered by it, come even calling to "cancel Twitter." Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting.