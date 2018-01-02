Snapchat Hosts Multi-Million Secret New Year’s Eve Party

New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest party nights of the year, if not the biggest, and Snapchat spent millions to throw an epic, super-secret NYE bash to ring in 2018.

According to reports, the CEO of the social media app, Evan Spiegel, rented out L.A. Live and surprised guests with a performance by platinum-selling rapper/singer Drake.

The company went to great lengths to keep the secret party, as The Blast reports that they even blocked snaps from being sent from the club and its surrounding areas.

Snapchat blocked all snaps coming from Microsoft theater and surrounding venues where their giant NYE party was held last night and employees were explicitly told that they were not allowed to post anything from the party — even on Snapchat — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) January 1, 2018

Additionally, Snapchat footed party-goers food bills as well, paying for them to eat at restaurants like Katsuya, Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill and Lucky Strike.

While Drake spent the beginning of the new year performing for fans, other celebrities opted to hang out with friends.

Good pals Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid celebrated by throwing on some crop tops and posing with a couple of classic cars.

In a post shared to Jenner’s Instagram page, the fashion model friends are rocking some revealing outerwear.

“New year, same us,” Jenner wrote in a caption on the post.’

Many of their fans chimed in by commenting things like, “Two queens in one photo. Dang this is too much to take in,” and, “Happy New Year’s to you and your family god bless you and be safe.”