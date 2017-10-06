Ghostly Apparitions Appear in Photo Taken at Stanley Hotel

The Colorado hotel that was the inspiration for Stephen King’s The Shining could have been home to some paranormal activity.

The photo, which can be seen at Daily Mail, was taken from the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park last month and shows what appears to be two “ghosts.” The Mausling family, who had just completed the “spirit tour” at the hotel, noticed what looks like a small girl walking down the stairs as another standing on a different part of the steps.

According to John “Jay” Mausling, the family had no young girls in their 11-member party. The image was taken by his wife Jessica Martinez-Mausling.

“At first we tried to be logical and think we somehow missed her so we asked our kids, their girlfriends and our friend if they remembered seeing a little girl,” the family said in an email to Huffington Post.

“Nobody did. We do not remember seeing anything on the stairs when we took the picture,” the statement continued.

At the time the photo was taken, the Mauslings claim that only the tour guide and someone on their phone was on the steps.

The photo has been checked for signs of being altered by Ben Hanson, a former FBI agent who now hosts Syfy’s Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files.

“I really like this photo,” Hansen said. “Assuming that it’s not doctored, it ranks up there as one of the best photos of possible paranormal evidence I’ve seen.”

“If it is faked, I’ve got to hand it to them for their level of detail and creativity because there’s usually enough easy signs to suggest hoaxing,” he continued.

Hansen pointed out one possible discrepancy that might suggest the photo has been doctored.

“Through the stair riling posts you should see the lower half of this person like you do the tour guide and the shoes of the person of the stairs…but I can’t make out any lower half.”

The Stanley Hotel has long been a destination that paranormal thrill seekers have visited. King found the inspiration for the novel after he and his wife were the only visitors to the hotel when it was closing for the winter.