Sheldon Adelson, Casino Billionaire and GOP Megadonor, Dead at 87

Casino owner and famed Republican donor Sheldon Adelson passed away on Monday, according to a report by NPR. Adelson was 87 years old, and died due to complications with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. His company, Las Vegas Sands, issued a statement to the press about his passing.

Adelson is an icon in the casino and hotel industries, with an estimated net worth of about $35 billion. He spent much of that money donating to conservative politicians and backing their endeavors. He also supported many similarly-minded politicians in Israel. According to NPR, Adelson’s contributions were integral in “shaping the political debate of both countries.”

Originally from Dorchester, Massachusetts, Adelson is the son of two immigrants, who was fixated on the American dream of business ownership from a young age. In 2008, during a recorded court deposition, he recalled selling newspapers on the street at the age of 12, then graduated up to vending machines at 16 years old.

Adelson’s interest in expanding his wealth by any means necessary got him into venture capital, where he made a great bet early on in the computer industry. Adelson acquired Comdex, a popular computer trade show which he then held in Las Vegas.

As Comdex soared, Adelson used his earning to purchase the Sands Hotel and Casino — already a successful facility. Adelson expanded it by building a one-million-square-foot convention center behind it, opening up all kinds of new possibilities for the acclaimed destination.

That move fundamentally changed the way Las Vegas, Nevada operates, some in the city say. Now, even those without a particular interest in gambling could be enticed to visit the city, supporting its already booming tourist trade.

“I think if you had to single out one individual who brought that kind of component to the city, it would be Sheldon Adelson,” said communication consultant Sig Rogich. “He was a transformational figure in Las Vegas history.”

Still, Adelson often came under fire for the way he used his fortune going forward. He is strongly associated with the Supreme Court’s controversial Citizens United ruling, which allowed super-wealthy Americans to make bigger political donations than ever before. They could now range into the tens and hundreds of millions — provided they went to independent super PACs instead of candidates or parties directly. In myriad ways, this changed the way politics has been conducted in the U.S. over the last few decades. Adelson is survived by his wife, Miriam Adelson, and his five children — two with Miriam and three from his previous marriage.