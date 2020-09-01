Second Stimulus: Social Media Grumbles Over Lack of Stimulus Check in September
September is officially here, marking yet another month without a second round of stimulus checks. Although an additional round of direct payments had almost seemed promised, their fate has largely been left in limbo, and out of the American peoples’ pockets, after negotiations on Capitol Hill collapsed in early August.
Stimulus payments had first been made possible under the CARES Act as a way to provide financial aid to Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic and the unprecedented economic crisis that came with it. Signed by President Donald Trump on March 27, the bill saw the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) distributing the first of those payments in mid-April, providing much needed relief to millions. As the crisis continued, however, it became clear that further aid was needed, and lawmakers began voicing their support for a second round of checks, which were included in both the HEROES Act and the HEALS Act. Now, though, negotiations have stalled, and a slimmer package set to be introduced by the GOP later this week would not include payments.
As payments cease to exist, the first round having long run dry, social media users are not taking kindly to Congress' inaction. Beginning on Monday, as the final hours of August ticked away, and continuing into Tuesday, the first day of September, Americans took to social media to react to the lack of an additional payment. Keep scrolling to see what they are saying.
It’s September and we still don’t have a second stimulus check and people have been without extended unemployment benefits since July 31st.— Brody ACAB Roze 🍋 (@BrodyRoze) September 1, 2020
prevnext
Tomorrow is September and we never got a second stimulus check...? I hate it here.— someone (@sirensecretsss) August 31, 2020
tbh we should be rioting at this point. The way there hasn’t been another stimulus and ppl have been waiting since March & April for @NYSLabor to send them benefits. We are in fucking September! @NYSDOLCommish @NYGovCuomo— cespedes (@taylormariy) September 1, 2020
prevnext
Tomorrow is September which means we’ve been in quarantine for 7 months(!) with only one stimulus check while the Senate is on a glorified vacation for an entire month with no relief bill. People’s rent is due tomorrow and risk eviction due to negligence.— gabby (@mgcochran) August 31, 2020
Vote in November y’all
Alright is September congress back from vacation so what's are they going to so about this 2nd stimulus package 😂😂— RIO (@RIOWORLD336) September 1, 2020
prevnext
It’s September 1st. Can we get a little noise about the f-ing stimulus package that sits on @senatemajldr desk? We’re drowning out here!— J. Long (@long_standing) September 1, 2020
Pay no attention to the fact that we’re dying out here! Unemployed, COVID-19 deaths, no stimulus package, and it’s September 1st! Get off your asses and help us instead of playing Trump rhetoric all day! #Asshole— J. Long (@long_standing) September 1, 2020
prevnext
It’s September 1st. People are losing their homes, getting evicted, and desperately unemployed. Pass the fucking stimulus package/relief plan for all us Americans who’ve had to suffer because of Trump! pic.twitter.com/sI3L3Vl5oa— J. Long (@long_standing) September 1, 2020
Tomorrow is September 1st. Congress has left us completely abandoned without another stimulus. Thank God for my job but things are beginning to get a little tight. As I said on my interview with @PagetKagy. God provides! He will come through. He's never too late & always on time. pic.twitter.com/AtGuDjazQb— Nel Nieves 🧢🌄 🍎🦄 (@NelNieves) September 1, 2020
prevnext
I can’t believe it’s September and a 2nd stimulus check didn’t come— Amber Ashley (@Ambeethatsme) September 1, 2020
a second stimulus check would smack right now.. cuz like as of right now there is no way I’m gonna be able to pay all my September bills. 😥🤢🥴
I’m not freaking out. it’s fine. I’m fine. I don’t know what you’re talking about.— Henny🌻 (@HennaUnsweetend) September 1, 2020
prevnext
It's now September 1, 2020 and my wife and I still don't have our "economic impact payments" aka stimulus checks. pic.twitter.com/SiicDJapb0— Corey Fryia (@CoreyFryia) September 1, 2020
it’s September, need that stimulus check and that 300 every week they said they was gonna give us.— Kalina. (@kingkalinaa) September 1, 2020
prev
September 1st, still no stimulus check.— ki ¨̮ (@KileyCarmichael) September 1, 2020