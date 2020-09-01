Second Stimulus: Social Media Grumbles Over Lack of Stimulus Check in September

September is officially here, marking yet another month without a second round of stimulus checks. Although an additional round of direct payments had almost seemed promised, their fate has largely been left in limbo, and out of the American peoples’ pockets, after negotiations on Capitol Hill collapsed in early August.

Stimulus payments had first been made possible under the CARES Act as a way to provide financial aid to Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic and the unprecedented economic crisis that came with it. Signed by President Donald Trump on March 27, the bill saw the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) distributing the first of those payments in mid-April, providing much needed relief to millions. As the crisis continued, however, it became clear that further aid was needed, and lawmakers began voicing their support for a second round of checks, which were included in both the HEROES Act and the HEALS Act. Now, though, negotiations have stalled, and a slimmer package set to be introduced by the GOP later this week would not include payments.

As payments cease to exist, the first round having long run dry, social media users are not taking kindly to Congress' inaction. Beginning on Monday, as the final hours of August ticked away, and continuing into Tuesday, the first day of September, Americans took to social media to react to the lack of an additional payment. Keep scrolling to see what they are saying.