Second Stimulus Checks: New White House Proposal Would Change Key Eligibility Rule

The White House recently proposed a new second stimulus checks bill that would change a key eligibility rule. According to C-Net, the proposal issued by the Trump Administration would limit the definition of "dependent" to mean "children," which indicates that adult dependents within a family may not be eligible for the stimulus money. Notably, adult citizens would still get the same amount — $1,200 — which was the same amount paid out under the first stimulus bill, The CARES Act.

Notably, the fact that White House has taken action on a new stimulus bill is somewhat surprising, considering President Trump previously stated that he was halting all stimulus negotiations. On Oct. 7, Trump tweeted that he was ordering his representatives to cease all stimulus discussions with Democrat leaders. "Immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business," he stated. Trump then stated that he wanted "Mitch McConnell not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. Our Economy is doing very well."

He then wrote: "The Stock Market is at record levels, JOBS and unemployment also coming back in record numbers." Notably, following Trump's tweet the stock market took a steep decline. Speak Nancy Pelosi responded to Trump's initial orders by saying that he was showing "his true colors" by "putting himself first at the expense of the country, with the full complicity of the GOP Members of Congress."

Pelosi went on to say, "Walking away from coronavirus talks demonstrates that President Trump is unwilling to crush the virus, as is required by the Heroes Act. He shows his contempt for science, his disdain for our heroes – in health care, first responders, sanitation, transportation, food workers, teachers, teachers, teachers and others – and he refuses to put money in workers’ pockets unless his name is printed on the check." She continued, "At the same time, the President is abandoning meeting the needs of our children as they adjust to learning in-person, virtual or hybrid."

Finally, the House Speaker wrote, "Instead, Trump is wedded to his $150 billion tax cut for the wealthiest people in America from the CARES Act, while he refuses to give real help to poor children, the unemployed and America’s hard-working families." There is currently no word if or when stimulus bill negotiations may resume." Pelosi has since rejected bill's proposed by the White House and Senate, citing a lack of necessary funding in the bills for helping the American people.