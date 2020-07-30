Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Isn't Happy About West Wing Remodel Trump Wants in Next Relief Bill

While many Americans are waiting for a second stimulus check to help them with the financial stress placed on the U.S. by the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump wants the next relief bill to include funds for a remodel of the White House West Wing, and social media isn't happy about it. According to a report from the Associated Press, the Trump administration wants $377 million to modernize the West Wing.

The outlet notes that administration officials say the White House work would "increase the White House campus’s ability to detect, mitigate and alleviate external security and pandemic threats." Notably, the West Wing has not undergone any type of significant remodeling since 1933. There were plans to update it during Barack Obama's second term as president, but that was delayed until it did not take place. The AP notes that a big part of why the remodel has not taken place is due to the fact that it would force the sitting president out of the Oval Office for however long it would take to complete the work. Scroll down to see what social media users think about Trump wanting to use the next coronavirus relief bill to get White House remodels done.