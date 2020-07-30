Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Isn't Happy About West Wing Remodel Trump Wants in Next Relief Bill
While many Americans are waiting for a second stimulus check to help them with the financial stress placed on the U.S. by the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump wants the next relief bill to include funds for a remodel of the White House West Wing, and social media isn't happy about it. According to a report from the Associated Press, the Trump administration wants $377 million to modernize the West Wing.
The outlet notes that administration officials say the White House work would "increase the White House campus’s ability to detect, mitigate and alleviate external security and pandemic threats." Notably, the West Wing has not undergone any type of significant remodeling since 1933. There were plans to update it during Barack Obama's second term as president, but that was delayed until it did not take place. The AP notes that a big part of why the remodel has not taken place is due to the fact that it would force the sitting president out of the Oval Office for however long it would take to complete the work. Scroll down to see what social media users think about Trump wanting to use the next coronavirus relief bill to get White House remodels done.
Trump is detached from reality. People are out of work, many will never return. They are losing resources to feed family. Many businesses will not come back. The US has unprecedented debt. No, there’s no money for west wing renovation, rose garden, a wall or an FBI building.— Linda Clarke 😷 (@🏡) (@LindaMLC) July 29, 2020
prevnext
The $600 keeping ppl from hunger & homelessness has expired bc McConnell dnt feel the "urgency" to consider Pelosi's bill
Trump wants to cut SNAP, snatch $1600/month from families, & overturn Obamacare—when ppl are sick & facing eviction
BUT HE WANTS MONEY FOR WH RENOVATIONS?!— NotATweeter16 (@NotATweeter16) July 29, 2020
What is a West Wing renovation doing in a Covid-19 relief bill? Why is there money for the Pentagon in a Covid-19 relief bill? How does this help the people facing evictions on August 1st? How are people goi g to feed their families?— TerriL (@Dubai_Blondie) July 30, 2020
prevnext
They already "modernized/goldenized" the West Wing. And they worked out of Camp David (?) for 3 weeks so their changes in the family living space could be done. I don't even want to know what they did, except Trump got an entire room for his digitized "golf course."— PHYLLIS A (@secondparrot) July 30, 2020
We don't need a renovated West Wing, Rose Garden,— @RPh (@dentrobo) July 29, 2020
Fighter jets, or FBI building. People that are unemployed need the benefits. $600 unemployment should not be reduced to $200 when people are trying to put food on the table and pay rent to buy this other c@#$.
prevnext
Lots of people in the US are about to get evicted. This is no time to redecorate the WH.— Audrey Fetterhoff (@AudreyGarden) July 29, 2020
In other words, the Trump administration does not want an agreement on another COVID-19 stimulus bill.— Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) July 29, 2020
prevnext
Add another proposed item that should not be in the additional stimulus bill - repaying the military the $$$ trump took for his wall.— Cora - Had Enough Yet? (@corabora5) July 30, 2020
I am so sick of this kind of legislating.
The West wing was NOT damaged from the virus. These are "relief" funds. Not redecorating funds.— Corrie 💔💔💔 (@osborncorrie) July 29, 2020
prevnext
Yeah, because that’s super important right now during a national crisis 🤦♀️— Jodie Moss (@JodieHMoss) July 29, 2020
"At a time when people are having trouble holding on to their houses, Barack and Michelle Obama have sensibly decided not to use taxpayers’ money to renovate theirs." https://t.co/HrdPScd6kK— Grandma Bellis says wear the damn mask! (@EsoOrc) July 30, 2020
prevnext
Just a little tasteful remodel pic.twitter.com/yrcYWugerP— Empty Blue Seats (@barlowmudman) July 29, 2020
I think the first stimulus bill should have had the sole purpose of putting money in the hands of the people for four to six consecutive months. During those months they could have worked on other stimulus bills for businesses and other things.— Kathy Kelley (@cappymkelley) July 29, 2020
prev
This is extortion!! Holding Americans hostage for a newly designed West Wing ??!?!?— Kimmy Up with People Griswold🌊💙💙🌊 (@kimmeruwp) July 30, 2020