Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Still Can't Believe Business Lunch Deduction Included in HEALS Act

The American people are continuing to speak out against the controversial business lunch deduction that is included in the HEALS Act. Meant to be the next answer to the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing economic crisis, which has seen tens of millions of Americans seeking unemployment, the GOP's proposal included a questionable provision that would allow taxpayers to deduct 100 percent of the costs of business meals through the end of the year if the meals are from restaurants.

That provision – which Sen. Tim Scott introduced and said would "lead to more customers, more opportunities for hardworking waitstaff and kitchen staff, and much needed revenue for small businesses across the country" – was included as other provisions were passed up. The HEALS Act, which is currently undergoing negotiations, failed to extend the Pandemic EBT program, which expired at the end of June and offered a debit-card benefit for households with children who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals. It also did not expand the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Already gaining opposition from both sides of the aisle, this business lunch deduction is proving to be among the most controversial aspects of the GOP's proposal, and it being debated not only by congressional lawmakers, but also those on social media. After reports of the provision first surfaced earlier this week, Twitter users took to the social media to slam the idea, and the controversy hasn't at all died down. Scroll down to see what social media is saying.