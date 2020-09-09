Second Stimulus Check: Senator Chuck Schumer Blasts New GOP Proposal

✖

After months of failing stimulus negotiations, Republicans led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled a new, skinny stimulus proposal. This plan, which has a price tag of $500 billion, comes a couple of months after the Republicans unveiled their HEALS Act proposal. While lawmakers have introduced this bill in an effort to bring relief to Americans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the proposal has already been met with criticism from those on both sides of the aisle. More specifically, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has vocally opposed this plan, saying that it actually "goes backwards" when it comes to bringing relief to state and local governments.

On Twitter, Schumer expressed what he thinks about the Republicans' "emaciated" bill. He wrote that their proposal does not include any funding for rental or nutrition assistance. Additionally, he noted that it does not include any money for the census or to make sure that the upcoming election is a safe one for all Americans. Schumer continued to write that the GOP's plan "goes backwards" when it comes to helping state and local governments. He also wrote that this plan is not a viable one, as it is much smaller in scale than what he argues it should be. The senator ended his Twitter message by writing that the Democrats will not stop fighting when it comes to enacting a second stimulus package.

The Senate GOP's emaciated bill has no money for rental or nutrition assistance, the census, safe elections It goes backwards on helping state & local governments As the pain from COVID gets bigger—the GOP thinks smaller Democrats will not stop fighting for people and families — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 9, 2020

On Tuesday, following a lengthy recess, the Senate reconvened. McConnell then shared that GOP's vision for the next, slimmer stimulus package. While the package will reportedly not include stimulus checks, he said that it will help "protect workers' paychecks, keep kids safe in school, and win the healthcare fight against the virus." He said that the Senate plans to vote on this package on Thursday. Although, at the moment, given that many lawmakers have voiced their concerns about the plan, it is unclear whether it will garner the necessary support in order to pass.

Schumer, alongside Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, previously shared what they thought about the GOP's latest plan in a joint statement. In their message, the two lawmakers noted that the bill is "headed nowhere" and does not go far enough in helping Americans who have been struggling amidst this unprecedented health crisis. "Senate Republicans appear dead-set on another bill which doesn’t come close to addressing the problems and is headed nowhere," their statement read, per The Hill. "If anyone doubts McConnell’s true intent is anything but political, just look at the bill. This proposal is laden with poison pills Republicans know Democrats would never support."