Second Stimulus Check: Fed-up Social Media Demands Congress Pass Stimulus Package
Months after the first round of economic impact payments began being distributed, Americans are taking to social media to voice their upset at Congress' failure to pass a second stimulus check amid the economic crisis. The pandemic has left approximately 30 million Americans seeking unemployment benefits as of the end of July, with many struggling to stay afloat. Now, as talks resume on Capitol Hill with no word of an additional payment, some are demanding Congress take immediate action.
Stimulus payments have received bipartisan support, making the lack of their approval even more dumbfounding. In May, Democrats introduced the HEROES Act, which sought to provide an additional payment of $1,200 for single tax filers and $2,400 for couples with eligibility standards similar to that of those under the CARES Act. Months later, in July, the GOP introduced the HEALS Act, which also sought to provide an additional round of checks under a similar basis.
Despite this apparent agreement on such direct payments, there has been little talk of a second round of checks since negotiations collapsed. As the House of Representatives was reconvened to discuss the controversy surrounding the U.S. Postal Service, some people have taken to social media to express their frustrations. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
WHERE IS MY SECOND STIMULUS CHECK ? pic.twitter.com/3J9z08oRmG— ᴊᴇʀɪ (@Forever_Jason) August 17, 2020
Deliver a freaking stimulus check!!! Stop the BS and let them send the checks while you fight about the rest!— Emjay (@OhHiEmjay) August 18, 2020
Our Senate is on vacation after our country's $600/week unemployment boost expired and they were unable to extend it or pass at the very minimum a second stimulus check despite agreement on stimulus checks. Meanwhile, Germany is going to extend their monthly payments to 2 years. https://t.co/oHrZis8yNP— Scott Santens🧢🏄♂️ (@scottsantens) August 19, 2020
Funny how the House is going back because they want to save USPS and not because they want to get a stimulus check out to these people that are struggling....— Oats and Hoes (@RTRWLT) August 17, 2020
Where’s me fookin stimulus check?— Meg? (@munchymeg) August 18, 2020
Bitch, where’s my second stimulus check?— solitary witch (@lucypxrr) August 14, 2020
Did the economy suddenly recover & millions are now working again? I wonder because no one seems to be outraged at the stalled CAREs talks-for the second stimulus checks & enhanced unemployment payments. The homeless disaster is here and ready to explode. Call your reps now.— Butch Northwood (@Tamavista) August 19, 2020
Alright I’m tired of waiting
Who do I need to bully to get a second stimulus check— Justin Cross (@cross_justin) August 18, 2020
I'm out looking for jobs but in the meantime could we get another stimulus check so my Bill's would stop adding up? @realDonaldTrump— Tyler Tooley (@Tooley45) August 17, 2020
So now were not getting a second stimulus check?! What the hell is going on in the US? Am I living in Bizarro World? Didn't both parties already agree? Didn't @realDonaldTrump already tell @stevenmnuchin1 to prepare the checks? #stimulus #usps #pandemia #politics #Democrats— Josh Greenbaum (@EyePits) August 19, 2020
The American government really needs to get that second fucking stimulus check out. I swear to fucking god.— SuperCutie🐕💣🌻💖 (@Iris_Falling) August 19, 2020
what happened to the second round of stimulus checks?
:-(— Stefan Constantine (@WhatTheBit) August 19, 2020
Where is the second stimulus check? How about instead of giving money to your rich buddies you give it to the people who actually need it?— Gus Wagner (@guswagner1234) August 19, 2020
We need a second stimulus check.— Beatnik Poet Rex╰დ╮ॐ╭დ╯ (@Misty_Muse) August 19, 2020