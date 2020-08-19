Second Stimulus Check: Fed-up Social Media Demands Congress Pass Stimulus Package

Months after the first round of economic impact payments began being distributed, Americans are taking to social media to voice their upset at Congress' failure to pass a second stimulus check amid the economic crisis. The pandemic has left approximately 30 million Americans seeking unemployment benefits as of the end of July, with many struggling to stay afloat. Now, as talks resume on Capitol Hill with no word of an additional payment, some are demanding Congress take immediate action.

Stimulus payments have received bipartisan support, making the lack of their approval even more dumbfounding. In May, Democrats introduced the HEROES Act, which sought to provide an additional payment of $1,200 for single tax filers and $2,400 for couples with eligibility standards similar to that of those under the CARES Act. Months later, in July, the GOP introduced the HEALS Act, which also sought to provide an additional round of checks under a similar basis.

Despite this apparent agreement on such direct payments, there has been little talk of a second round of checks since negotiations collapsed. As the House of Representatives was reconvened to discuss the controversy surrounding the U.S. Postal Service, some people have taken to social media to express their frustrations. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.