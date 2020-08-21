Second Stimulus Check: It's August 21 and Americans Are Fuming Over Senate Still Being on Recess
Nearly five months have passed since President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act into law, and the American people are growing desperate for further relief. After the number of people filing for unemployment benefits last week jumped to 1.1 million after two weeks of declines, Americans on social media are blasting the Senate for moving on with their scheduled recess as the rest of the country struggles to stay afloat amid an unprecedented economic crisis.
After negotiations collapsed between the Trump administration and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called for the Senate to go on recess. That recess is set to last until after Labor Day, with lawmakers not set to return until Tuesday, Sept. 8, meaning they will not be in session for several weeks. The House of Representatives, meanwhile, was scheduled to recess until Sept. 14, though Pelosi recently called members back to work in order to "save the postal service." At this time, it doesn't appear as though Pelosi intends to discuss a stimulus package while the House is back in session.
The fact that members of the Senate are on recess as more Americans lose their jobs struggle to keep up with bills and rent has not gone over well with many Americans. Across social media, many are expressing their anger over the Senate’s vacation, while others are growing vocal with their demands for senators to get back to work and pass stimulus relief legislation, particularly enhanced unemployment benefits and an additional round of stimulus checks. Scroll down to see what social media is saying.
Our Senate is on vacation after our country's $600/week unemployment boost expired and they were unable to extend it or pass at the very minimum a second stimulus check despite agreement on stimulus checks. Meanwhile, Germany is going to extend their monthly payments to 2 years. https://t.co/oHrZis8yNP— Scott Santens🧢🏄♂️ (@scottsantens) August 19, 2020
You might want to get the Senate back to DC and hammer out a deal with the Dems on the usps, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits and all the other issues Dems have in the hero’s act.— Soseeopath (@C_Thrasher01) August 17, 2020
@senatemajldr The way you and the senate are handling this Corona virus stimulus is appalling.— Spacee (@Spacee06356855) August 21, 2020
Making cuts again. Is just dragging this out. The American people are hurting and this is a joke. I'm sure you feel it soon. Your legacy
Tbh if the stimulus package deal was about wages for the senate instead they would’ve reached a conclusion awhile ago, but nah it’s about the American people not being able to pay for basic necessities so they can wait...— ✨👽 (@raythewitch) August 21, 2020
So did Senate and Congress just think if they left for vacation w/o any resolution to the next stimulus package, & expanded UE benefits, that those 15 million unemployed Americans would just magically forgot they’d be evicted and starve w/o the additional help from stimulus?— EMac (@Bamamac42) August 21, 2020
In the 100 days since Mitch McConnell called the #HEROESAct a "totally unserious effort":
Senate bills passed to help people: 0— Graham Trainor (@graham_oregon) August 21, 2020
Senate Vacations taken: 2
U.S. COVID Deaths: +75,000 https://t.co/gsa7LKjXfh
Dont even count on another stimulus check. It aint coming. The senate just prefers $300 unemployment assistance and a paycheck protection program.— PowerrPack (@ArchPowerr) August 19, 2020
Amusing how nobody is mentioning that, in the middle of a pandemic and ever surging unemployment numbers, senate packed it up, went on vacation, and agreed to figure it out after.
They abandoned us for what is essentially their summer break.— rememeber: Howie Hawkens (@newportoldport) August 21, 2020
Where is Mitch McConnell? Why aren't there protests in front of his house daily until he calls the Senate back to pass a stimulus bill?— Monica Fraker (@FrakerMonica) August 19, 2020
.@SpeakerPelosi said last night that the House will be moving to a @USPS bill without provisions for entitlements, dashing hopes of more pandemic relief/stimulus negotiations in the short term. @senatemajldr will not call the Senate back in early for postal service relief only.— ACG Analytics (@ACGAnalytics) August 21, 2020
Every time I remember the Senate adjourned until September for a vacation and left people at risk for eviction, I get mad and go to bed.— Tyler W. (@GaymyAdams) August 21, 2020
And #MoscowMitchMcConnell hit "pause" on taking action and sent his Senate on vacation for a month. https://t.co/cPLPZhGdjt— eztempo (@eztempo) August 21, 2020
And the senate is on August recess. Disgusting. https://t.co/D3yhZ3mk3G— Sarah Funes (@SarahFunes) August 21, 2020
While Mitch McConnell and his caucus are on day seven of their month-long vacation, more than 1 million Americans filed new unemployment claims last week — and millions more are facing the difficulty of providing for their families.
In November, voters won’t forget.— Senate Democrats (@dscc) August 21, 2020