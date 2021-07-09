Scripps National Spelling Bee 2021: Teen Makes History as First African American Winner

✖

Fourteen-year-old Zaila Avant-garde made Scripps National Spelling Bee history Thursday by taking home the top prize at the 2021 contest after correctly spelling the word "Murraya." With her win, Avant-garde becomes the first African American champion in the nearly 100-year history of the event. The only Black winner before was Jody-Anne Maxwell, representing Jamaica in 1998.

Before Avant-garde correctly spelled Murraya — which is a type of tree — she had to navigate her way through words like "querimonious," "solidungulate" and "Nepeta," a word she had to reset on. After correctly spelling "Nepeta," the New Orleans native let out a joyous jump. For her winnings, Avant-garde will receive a $50,000 cash prize; a commemorative medal; the "Scripps Cup," which is the official championship trophy of the Bee; a $2,500 cash prize and reference library from Merriam-Webster; and $400 in reference materials from Encylopædia Britannica.

When presented with her final word, Murraya, she first asked if it included the English name Murray, "which could be the name of a comedian," CBS News reports. Even with the pronouncer's response — "I don't see that here" — Avant-garde spelled the word correctly, winning the title and the $50,000 prize. Avant-garde said she felt "really good" after her victory. "Now I get a nice trophy, which is the best part of any win," she said on stage.

On Instagram, she has gained more than 14,000 followers and has shared her journey to the top as well as videos of her playing basketball. As of this writing, she has not yet shared her reaction to winning the 2021 competition, but last week shared an image of all the finalists' names, captioned with an emoji of crossed fingers. But her Instagram is mostly dedicated to basketball; she holds the Guinness World Records title for most bounce juggles in one minute and hopes to one day become a professional basketball player in the WNBA.

"I think the more that the achievements and triumphs of women are promoted and publicized, the more likely it is that other girls all around the world will see that they can do any and everything that they put their minds to," she said in a video posted on the official Guinness World Records Twitter page.

The 2021 Bee was broadcast on ESPN Thursday night after last year's event was canceled for the first time since World War II. The first Scripps National Spelling Bee took place in 1925. More than 200 spellers from across the U.S. and around the globe ranging from 9 to 15 years old competed in the Bee this year, competing virtually in the first three rounds starting on June 12: the Preliminaries, Quarterfinals and Semifinals. The top 11 spellers gathered for the in-person Finals at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.