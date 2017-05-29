3-Year-Old Dresses up as Her 'Hero' Cancer Survivor Grandma for Inspiring Photo Shoot

A 3-year-old toddler from Florida is showing the world how proud she is of her cancer survivor grandma with an inspiring and sweet photo shoot.

Scout Larson of Niceville, Florida, looks up to her 57-year-old "nonnie" Diane Willoughby, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2016. After going through six rounds of intense chemotherapy last June to September, PEOPLE reports that Willoughby had surgery for a double mastectomy in December.

With Scout looking to her grandmother as her "hero," her mother and photographer, Ashley Larson, decided to snap photographs of the two in a series that will tug at your heartstrings.

In the photos, Scout can be seen wearing a t-shirt that reads, "Nonnie is cancer free let's party!" while Willoughby sports a matching shirt with the caption, "I am cancer free let's party!"

MORE: Teen Dresses up as Prince Charming for a Photo Shoot With His Sister and Melts Our Hearts

In an interview with PEOPLE, Larson says her daughter believes grandma to be "tough as nails," saying "She tells everyone, 'My nonnie has her hair back, she's not sick anymore.'"

Larson, who is also the mother of two other children with her husband, George, got the idea after posting a series of images of her daughter dressing as strong women to her popular Instagram account. With images of Scout dressed as Meryl Streep, Adele, Malala and Carrie Fisher, Larson hopes one day her young daughter will see that she too is just like them when it comes to strength.

"But mom is the ultimate role model," Larson said. "We've lost a few family members to breast cancer, and when she got the diagnosis it was scary. The kids were confused when mom started losing her hair and got very sick, but they understood that she was a strong lady to get better."

Larson goes on to share that it was comforting to her to show Scout how strong women are and "that grandma will be okay."

While Willoughby doesn't like being the center of attention, she prefers to be behind the camera as opposed to in front. However, Scout is a "natural model" and "loves the camera."

With Larson's mother is loving the photographs, the photographer and mother-of-three plans to compile all the images into a book made just for her mother and daughter.

"I know that Scout can't fully comprehend everything about the breast cancer right now, but I want her to have it for later to look at," she said. "My ultimate hope is that once she is my age and can totally grasp the fact that women are fierce, not dainty and delicate — she will see that in her own grandmother."

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hello.scout

Related:

Teen Melts Hearts After Sharing Photo of Her Dad Supporting Her Mom During Isolation for Cancer Treatment

This Sweet Photo Shoot Celebrates Two Rainbow Babies

Medical Student Hosts 'Graduwedding' Including Romantic Photos With Her Degree