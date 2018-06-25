Trending

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Restaurant Tweet May Have Been an Ethics Violation

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders might have violated an ethics regulation with […]

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders might have violated an ethics regulation with her tweet about being asked to leave a Virginia restaurant, according to former U.S. Office of Government Ethics director Walter Shaub.

On Saturday morning, Sanders tweeted about being asked to leave The Red Hen, a restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, Friday night. Rather than use her personal @SarahSanders account, she used the @PressSec account.

“Last night I was told by the owner of The Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for [POTUS] and I politely left,” Sanders wrote. “Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.”

Shaub, who has been openly criticizing President Donald Trump’s administration since he left the federal ethics office in July 2017, tweeted that Sanders might have violated 5 CFR 2635.702(a) by using her official government account instead of a private one. “It’s the same as if an ATF agent pulled out his badge when a restaurant tried to throw him/her out,” Shaub wrote.

“Sanders used her official [government] account to condemn a private business for personal reasons. Seeks to coerce business by using her office to get public to pressure it,” Shaub continued. “Violates endorsements ban too, which has an obvious corollary for discouraging patronage. Misuse [regulations] covers both.”

Shaub then further explained the rules Sanders might have violated.

“Opening sentences of 5 CFR 2635.702 cover both; 702(a) gives example of coercion; 702(c) gives example of endorsement. Also 2635.101(b)(8) bars preferential treatment, with obvious corollary for singling out,” the attorney continued. “She can lob attacks on her own time but not using her official position.”

Shaub also suggested it was hypocritical for conservatives to complain about the Red Hen management’s actions while supporting the recent Supreme Court decision in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to make a bake for a same-sex couple’s wedding because of his religious beliefs.

“There’s no ethics rule against Sarah Sanders fans being cartoonish hypocrites in defending merchants discriminating against gay people but howling when a merchant rejects a human rights violator based on her involvement in harming babies & children. Ridicule will have to suffice,” Shaub wrote.

When one Twitter user suggested Shaub was overreaching, Shaub insisted what Sanders did could be seen as a violation because she used a government account for a personal purpose.

Stephanie Wilkinson, the owner of The Red Hen, later explained her decision to The Washington Post and insisted the entire incident was handled politely. However, she believes Sanders works for an “inhumane and unethical” administration.

“I’m not a huge fan of confrontation,” Wilkinson said. “I have a business, and I want the business to thrive. This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals.”

Wilkinson said Sanders politely agreed to leave and even offered to pay for her and her party’s appetizers. Wilkinson told them it was “on the house.”

“I would have done the same thing again,” Wilkinson said. “We just felt there are moments in time when people need to live their convictions. This appeared to be one.”

