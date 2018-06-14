Sarah Huckabee Sanders Reportedly Leaving White House in December

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is planning to leave her job by the end of the year, according to a report by CBS News.

Sources inside the White House spoke to the outlet, saying that both Sanders and deputy press secretary Raj Shah are planning on getting out of the embattled administration in December.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shortly after the report broke though, Sanders shot back on Twitter, denying the claim.

“Does [CBS News] know something I don’t about my plans and my future?” she wrote. “I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my ‘plans to leave the WH’ without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for [POTUS].”

Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future? I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my “plans to leave the WH” without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 14, 2018



Despite this post, friends of Sanders claim that she has verbally shared her plans on leaving the White House before 2018 is out. Sanders has reportedly become a confidante for President Donald Trump ever since former communications director Hope Hicks left.

As for Shah, he is thinking more vaguely about getting out of the federal government. His departure would follow several other lower-level resignations in the communications department, with more expected in the coming weeks. The positions are expected to stay unfilled in the generally under-staffed White House.

Sanders has already been brought in to replace Sean Spicer, who left after a contentious relationship with the media. Sanders inherited much of Spicer’s controversy, and she has had her own issues with the pressure.

Back in April, Sanders was the subject of several jokes at the White House Correspondents Dinner, where comedian and host Michelle Wolf took aim at her. Wolf mocked Sanders’ job performance, though some claimed that her jokes targeted the press secretary’s appearance. The ordeal was magnified by Sanders’ expression further down the table. She appeared ready to cry during Wolf’s monologue.

Still, if Sanders decides to leave it will be yet another stain on the Trump Administration’s history of a high turnover rate. The White House reportedly has quadruple the turnover it had in the first year of President Obama’s presidency, and it shows no signs of stopping.

“There will be even more people leaving the White House sooner rather than later, laid off or just leaving out of exhaustion. And it is going to be harder to find good people to replace them,” a source told CBS News.

“I do think they’re going to have a harder time getting the second wave of people in than the first, because those people were loyalists, and [new] folks will have to be recruited and encouraged and then survive the vetting process. In addition to all of that, the president prefers to have a small communications staff.”